Charlize Theron reveals two never-before-seen photos as Clea in Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It has already been on display in Brazilian cinemas for five days, and it even ended up having one of the biggest premieres in history in Brazil (read).

READ TOO!

Doctor Strange 2 debuted six years after the original film, a very unusual lead time at Marvel, and arrived splitting opinion among fans, easily already being one of the most controversial films in the history of the MCU.

And what is consensus is that Marvel made a great choice when choosing the actress Charlize Theron to interpret the cleaa character who in the comics is the great love of Stephen Strange’s life and has recently even become the Sorcerer Supreme.

In Doctor Strange 2 the hero concluded his story with Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), which means that in the third movie of the hero is that we will finally see his relationship happening with Clea, now, we hope, without the character being more afraid.

And today, the actress Charlize Theron ended up posting on her Instagram two unpublished photos characterized as Clea, which only increases the expectations of the fans so that they can see more of the character. Check it out below:

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!