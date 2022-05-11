Check out Reels’ viral songs and trends of the week

THE #POPlineBizTrendsexclusive framework of POPline.Biz is World of Music, weekly brings the hottest trends in the reels. The content, created in partnership with Instagramaims to keep readers up to date on what’s new and viral on the platform.

In addition to listing the challenges and explaining them, readers have access to an exclusive Instagram tip to join the trend of the moment, know the ranking of the most used songs within Reels, filters, creators and featured artists.

Still don’t know why you should join the trending content of the moment?

Instagram explained, in an interview, how the algorithm for viral content works!

Most popular songs of the week 🎼

Earl – All That Glitters Serhat Durmus and Zerrin – Hislerim Lauana Prado – First Me Dj Victor Bate Forte – Strawberry from the Northeast

Featured artist 🎤

The week marks one year of the coronation of Juliette, acclaimed champion of the most talked about reality in Brazil, which not only pocketed the prize of R$ 1.5 million, but also formed one of the most famous fandoms in Brazil, the “cactus”. On top of that, she became an internationally renowned singer, released an EP that broke records, has a documentary to call her own, won more awards… (phew, the list is long). Now, almost 1 year after the final, the newest single, “Cansar de Dançar” comes to further consolidate the career of millions from Paraíba.

Featured filter ✨

Outfit Color Combo by @verliessiel: Choose your look by matching the colors in the filter! Click here and open this link on a mobile device to see the effect.

Meet the challenges that are on the rise on Instagram:

This girl is very weird 👽

FAITH IN THE CRAZYS! Show without fear of being happy your weirdest and silly moments and rock this trend!

Audio: Beauty and the Beast – Giulia Nadruz, Nando Pradho, Choir

Tip: Explore some Reels effects to make it even more different! Starts at 2:22.

Who has done it: @lorenaqueiroz participated in the trend with hilarious photos!

One and Only 📸

Everyone has photos of amazing and unique moments on their phone. Enjoy the vibe of the song and show your followers your best photo dump!

Audio: One and Only – ASE

Tip: Get creative by showing photos of your everyday life! It’s worth posting the pet, friends, the street, whatever you want! It starts at 0:16.

Who has done it: Check out @viaggiochemipassa’s chic inspiration for this Reels!

Love myself 🧡

Dance challenge? WE HAVE! Your audience wants to see that you love each other, so dance a lot! Whether it’s good or a little bizarre, it doesn’t matter! You do your show!

Audio: Love myself – Hailee Steinfeld

Tip: Launch the braba by rocking the choreography – or do everything differently your way! It starts at 0:27.

Who has done it: @nxmarcy showed a very powerful choreo!