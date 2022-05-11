check out the data of this Wednesday’s bulletin, 11

Photo: Ilustrativa/Pixabay

Maringá recorded 323 new positive cases of covid-19 and two deaths from complications of the disease in this Wednesday, May 11th bulletin.

See the profile of the two victims:

Female, 88 years old, with comorbidity. He died on 03/01/2022;

Female, 65 years old, with comorbidity. He died on 04/08/2022.

The bulletin, which follows the evolution of the coronavirus in the city, was released at 5:38 pm by the Municipal Health Department, with data collected until 11:59 pm this Tuesday, 10.

The document shows that Maringá adds 124,947 positive cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 121,826 are already recovered, 1,381 are active cases (patients in home isolation or hospitalized) and 1,740 died from complications of the disease.

hospital occupation

In SUS, the general hospital occupancy rate in adult ICU beds in Maringá is 85.22%, according to the updated bulletin. In infirmary beds, the rate is 72.80%.

According to the Municipal Health Department, Maringá remains in a yellow flag, which means moderate risk in relation to covid-19.

See more details of the coronavirus bulletin for this Wednesday, May 11, in Maringá:

