Check out the three options to watch the decision between Corinthians and Portuguesa-RJ for the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday to define a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The team receives Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, at the Neo Química Arena, at 9:30 pm. Corinthians fans who cannot be in Itaquera will have three options to watch the match on television.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on TV Globo for the states of São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Distrito Federal, Tocantins, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Amazonas, Rondônia, Acre, Roraima, Amapá and Minas Gerais (except Juiz de Fora region). The narration of the match on an open network will be the responsibility of Cléber Machado. Comments are by Casagrande, Ricardinho and Sálvio Spinola.

On the closed network, Grupo Globo broadcasts the match throughout Brazil through SportTV. On the channel, the narration will be by Everaldo Marques while the comments are by Alexandre Lozetti, Richarlyson and Fernanda Colombo. There is still the possibility of following the duel in the Premiere – which works like pay per view.

Fans can still follow the match through three different options here on My Timon. The portal covers pre, during and post-game. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

Streaming on YouTube, starting at 6:30pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

Broadcast on Cola Fiel, starting at 6:30 pm, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli directly from the stadium.

Corinthians enters the field with the confrontation open. In the first game, the teams drew 1-1. Without the criterion of an away goal, whoever wins at Neo Química Arena tonight advances to the round of 16. In the event of a tie, the decision will be on penalties.

