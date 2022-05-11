Check out this weekend’s releases

Advertising

Thursday’s attraction (12) on the channel is three films with comedian Martin Lawrence playing an FBI agent who disguises himself as a grandmother in the Grandma Zone Special, starting at 7:15 pm. The feature films, which mix a lot of action and comedy, were big box office successes. Guaranteed Laughter!

fast and furious 8 is the debut of the week in Megapix session, Friday (13), at 21 pm. The plot brings Dom needing to conflict with his friends due to a blackmail made by the villain, played by the star Charlize Theron. The title, the eighth in the saga, is the fourth-biggest global movie debut, earning an incredible $539.9 million in its opening weekend alone.

On Saturday (14), the channel brings Big Movies Sessionstarting at 4:45 pm, the highest grossing game of all time among game-inspired titles, Warcraft – The First Meeting of Two Worlds. In the plot, some dissident humans and orcs will band together to defeat the true evil behind the war and try to restore peace.

Sunday’s highlight (15th) is the Fast and Furious Marathon, a non-stop schedule with six features from the famous action franchise, starting at 9:25 am. Dominic Toretto and his gang will give fans of the genre a lot of adrenaline with the perfect combo of chase, brawl and, most importantly, a lot of turbo car racing.

On Tuesday (17), the channel airs the special Megapix Goes to China, without breaks, with four titles that take place in the largest country in West Asia, starting at 17:30. Starting with Matt Damon in the great wall and Brendan Frasier in The Mummy – Tomb of the Dragon Emperor; followed by Ip Man: The Master of Kung Fu; and closing with Triple Threat.

THURSDAY (12)

Grandma Zone Special

grandma…zone

On Thursday, the 12th, at 19:15

Tough FBI agent goes to extreme lengths to stay on the trail of a violent thief who has escaped from prison. While disguising himself as an obese grandmother with a sharp tongue, he is forced to use every skill he has, from cooking to child care.

Direction: Raja Gosnell

Cast: Martin Lawrence, Nia Long, Paul Giamatti, Anthony Anderson

USA. 2000. Comedy. 98 min.

Granny… Zone 2

On Thursday, the 12th, at 21:00

To stop the spread of a dangerous computer virus, FBI agent Malcolm Turner goes undercover as a nanny at the home of the virus’s creator, Tom Fuller. However, the criminal’s children prove to be a much bigger problem.

Direction: John Whitesell

Cast: Martin Lawrence, Emily Procter, Nia Long, Zachary Levi

USA. 2006. Comedy. 96 min.

Granny… Zone 3: Like Father, Like Son

On Thursday, the 12th, at 22:50

After his stepson Trent witnesses a murder, FBI agent Malcolm Turner brings his alter ego Big Granny back to help solve the crime. He works undercover at a performing arts school for girls.

Direction: John Whitesell

Cast: Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson, Jessica Lucas, Portia Doubleday

USA. 2011. Comedy. 107 min.

FRIDAY (13)

Megapix session

SATURDAY (14)

Big Movies Session

Warcraft – The First Meeting of Two Worlds

On Saturday the 14th at 4:45 pm

The opening of a magical portal allows Orc warriors to invade the previously peaceful planet Azeroth. On each side, a hero fights this war putting everyone at risk.

Direction: Duncan Jones

Cast: Ben FosterDominic CooperPaula PattonToby KebbellTravis Fimmel

Canada. China. USA. Japan. 2016. Adventure. 117 min.

SUNDAY (15)

Fast and Furious Marathon

+ Fast + Furious

On Sunday the 15th at 9:25 am

The police officer recruits a former childhood friend to support him on a mission. They must infiltrate organized crime and help the police arrest the drug lord.

Direction: John Singleton

Cast: Paul WalkerCole HauserTyrese GibsonEva MendesLudacris

Germany. USA. 2003. Action. 105 min.

Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift

On Sunday the 15th at 11:10 am

Sean is a teenage street racing addict. He is then sent to Tokyo to live with his father, where he learns about drift racing and becomes involved with the underworld.

Direction: Justin Lin

Cast: Lucas BlackBow WowNathalie KelleySung Kang

Germany. USA. 2006. Action. 104 min.

fast and furious 4

On Sunday the 15th at 12:50 pm

Toretto decides to leave to protect his friends. But when his sister warns him of Letty’s death, he returns with a vengeance, and his path crosses Brian O’Connor’s once again.

Direction: Justin Lin

Cast: Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Laz Alonso, John Ortiz, Fernanda Baronne

USA. 2009. Action. 103 min.

Fast and furious 6

On Sunday the 15th at 2:35 pm

After the coup in Rio de Janeiro, Dom, Brian and the rest of the group became fugitives. Meanwhile, Agent Hobbs has been chasing a mercenary organization, which has the help of an ally.

Direction: Justin Lin

Cast: Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster

USA. 2013. Action. 125 min.

Fast & Furious 7

On Sunday the 15th at 4:40 pm

Toretto’s family is fiercely pursued by an assassin who seeks to avenge his brother’s death. As they flee, they still need to rescue a computer genius who is being targeted by terrorists.

Direction: James Wan

Cast: Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham

USA. Japan. 2015. Action. 131 min.

fast and furious 8

On Sunday the 15th at 6:50 pm

Dom and Letty are enjoying their honeymoon when Cipher shows up and convinces Dom to return to crime. This causes Letty to gather her old friends to face them.

Direction: F. Gary Gray

Cast: Kurt Russell, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris

China. USA. Japan. 2017. Action. 129 min.

TUESDAY (17)

Megapix Goes to China

the great wall

On Tuesday the 17th at 5:30 pm

William and Tovar become prisoners of the warriors of the Great Wall. They need to decide whether to help them because of an impending attack or run away with the gunpowder.

Direction: Yimou Zhang

Cast: Matt Damon, Willem Dafoe, Andy Lau, Tian Jing, Pedro Pascal

Australia. Canada. China. USA. Hong Kong. 2016. Action. 97 min.

The Mummy – Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

On Tuesday, the 17th, at 19:10

Rick O’Connell and his family go to China. They have the tough task of fighting the cruel dragon emperor, who leads an army of undead that seek destruction.

Direction: Rob Cohen

Cast: Brendan FraserJet LiMaria BelloJohn HannahMichelle Yeoh

Germany. China. USA. 2008. Action. 111 min.

Ip Man: The Master of Kung Fu

On Tuesday, the 17th, at 21:00

Ip Man leaves his past and starts working as a police officer in Foshan. However, his identity is exposed when a mobster begins an endless hunt for the warrior, desiring revenge.

Direction: Liming Li

Cast: Yu-Hang To, Michael Wong, Wanliruo Xin

China. 2019. Action. 83 min.

Triple Threat

On Tuesday the 17th at 10:25 pm

Xian, the daughter of a Chinese billionaire, becomes the target of a criminal cartel. Her only chance are two fighters and a third who wants revenge on the men who try to kill her. Together, they will fight tooth and nail to stop the assassins from reaching the girl.

Direction: Jesse V. Johnson

Cast: Celina Jade, Iko Uwais, Michael Jai White, Scott Adkins, Tiger Hu Chen, Tony Jaa

China. USA. Thailand. 2019. Action. 94 min.