Check out who can be vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza in Foz do Iguaçu this Wednesday (11) | West and Southwest

The Health Department of Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná, is carrying out this Wednesday (11) vaccination against influenza and Covid-19 in the city. Check out who can get vaccinated below.

According to the secretary, immunizations against flu and Covid-19 can be taken on the same day by anyone from 12 years old. Also according to the folder, there is no restriction for the application of vaccines against influenza and measles on the same day in children.

Coronavirus in Paraná: Follow the state’s news regarding the pandemic

Cannot receive vaccines people who have recently contracted Covid-19. For these, it is necessary to wait for 30 days, counting from the beginning of the symptoms, to take any of the immunizing agents.

People with the flu or colds need to wait until the symptoms completely disappear to receive the vaccines.

In order to apply the doses, it is necessary to present a personal document with a photo and proof of residence, as well as a vaccination card.

Children aged 6 months to 4 years 11 months and 29 days

People aged 60 and over

health workers

Pregnant women and puerperal women

Indian people

Teachers from public and private schools

Professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces

Carriers of non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions

People with permanent disabilities

truck drivers

Workers in urban and long-distance collective road passenger transport

port workers

Adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 under socio-educational measures

People deprived of liberty and prison system employees

1st dose and 2nd dose for children aged 5 to 11 years and adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. Immunosuppressed adolescents may receive the 3rd dose

1st, 2nd and 3rd doses for people aged 18 to 59. The fourth dose is not yet released for those under 60 years old.

Immunosuppressed patients aged 18 years can receive 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th doses, respecting the 28-day interval for the 3rd and four months between the two boosters.

People aged 60 and over can receive 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th doses as long as they have completed a four month interval between doses