check out who can make the extraordinary loot this week

This week, workers born in April and May will be able to make the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

About 3.7 million workers born in April will have access to the money on Wednesday (11) and the 3.8 million citizens born in May will have the amount released on Saturday (14), according to the federal government.

Nubank customer has R$ 27 thousand withdrawn from his account after cell phone theft; crooks altered to the limit of pix

You are likely to also like:

It is possible to withdraw up to R$ 3.9 thousand from the FGTS this month of May

What happens if the worker does not redeem the FGTS?

Learn how to request a release of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS

How to check the value of the FGTS?

It is possible to consult who is entitled to the withdrawal, amounts and dates of release of the money through the siteFGTS application (available for android and iOS) and Caixa’s internet banking and the agencies.

In the FGTS application it is also possible to perform the following operations:

Consultation of the amount to be credited;

Check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account;

Communicate that you do not want to receive credit for the amount;

Request the return of the amount credited to the FGTS account;

Change the registration for creating a Digital Social Savings Account.

Payment schedule for the new FGTS withdrawal

The payment schedule is according to the worker’s month of birth and, according to Caixa Econômica Federal, around R$30 billion are being released to 42 million workers with balances in active (current employment) and inactive accounts. (past jobs)

The dates refer to the release of payment, however, everyone will be able to withdraw until December 15th.

Nubank is giving away R$50 per Pix to celebrate Mother’s Day?

Birth month Release date of the new FGTS withdrawal January april 20 February April 30th March May 4th April may 11 May May 14th June May 18 July May 21 August may 25th September May 28 October 1st of june November June 8th December 15th of June

It is worth remembering that the amount that is blocked in the FGTS account, as a guarantee of credit operations in anticipation of the birthday withdrawal, for example, cannot be withdrawn.

How to request the extraordinary withdrawal?

It is not necessary to request the extraordinary withdrawal, as it will automatically fall into the digital social savings account, Caixa Tem. However, those who chose not to accept the FGTS emergency withdrawal in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, will not have deposited automatically.

Thus, those who wish to receive the amount of up to R$ 1 thousand, will need to apply for the benefit, according to the instruction below.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the application procedure is simple, with no need to go to an agency. Just perform the following steps:

What happens if the worker does not redeem the FGTS?

Access the FGTS application;

Click on the “Extraordinary Withdrawal” menu and confirm or complement the registration data;

Click on “Request Withdrawal” to release the amount.

Am I obliged to make the extraordinary withdrawal?

The withdrawal is not mandatory, if the worker is not interested, he must inform through Caixa Tem. After having the money credited, you can request cancellation until November 10, 2022, through the FGTS application.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the channel on YouTube and on our social networks, such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. So, you’ll keep track of everything banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and subjects related to the world of finance.

Image: Eliseu Geisler / Shutterstock.com