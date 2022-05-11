Business

Check the results of Lotofácil 2517 and Dupla Sena 2364 this Tuesday (10/5)

posted on 05/10/2022 20:03


(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Tuesday night (5/10), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5849 contests; Lotofácil’s 2517; the 2364 of the Dupla Seine; the 1781 of Timemania and the 602 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | TUESDAY, MAY 10
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • DOUBLE SENA | TUESDAY, MAY 10
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LUCKY DAY | TUESDAY, MAY 10
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • TIMEMANIA | TUESDAY, MAY 10
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOFÁCIL | TUESDAY, MAY 10
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 678 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 24-32-44-45-69.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 15-18-30-35-40-49 in the first draw; 05-24-30-45-48-50 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 1.9 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 1 million, the Lucky Day had the following result: 01-06-08-11-15-19-30. Lucky month is November.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 16.5 million, presented the following result: 03-06-15-20-21-34-42. The heart team is the Vascofrom Rio de Janeiro.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-03-05-06-09-10-12-14-15-16-21-20-23-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

