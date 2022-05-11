Chelsea beat Leeds in game with injury and concern for Tite

Chelsea did not show any discomfort when playing away from home this afternoon and, with peace of mind, beat Leeds United 3-0 in a game valid for the Premier League.

Despite the elastic score, the match was marked by two injuries: one suffered by Kovacic, from the London team, after being stepped on by Daniel James, and another by the summoned Raphinha, from the home team, who felt his thigh and became a concern for coach Tite. amid the matches of the Brazilian team.

With the result, Thomas Tuchel’s team reached 70 points and can, tomorrow, seal the early qualification for the next Champions League if Tottenham don’t beat Arsenal.

Leeds, on the other hand, missed the chance to escape the relegation zone and parked at 34 points. The club is in the 18th position of the table.

overwhelming start

Chelsea started the match at a strong pace and pushed the opponent to the defence. It paid off: after just three minutes, the team opened the scoring.

In a play built from the defense field, the Londoners rotated the ball and Reece James received it on the right wing. The side threatened to hit, cut to the middle and gave a pass to Mason Mount, who took the hit and studied Meslier’s nets: 1 to 0.

The pressure continued and, a short time later, Mount had a chance to extend the marker, but was blocked by the defense – the same happened with Lukaku. Pulisic also tried, but could not get past the Leeds goalkeeper.

Chelsea players celebrate their goal against Leeds United Image: Craig Brough/Reuters

strong images

In the midst of attempts to neutralize the match, the home team even managed to scare Mendy with Lewis Bate after a corner kick, but all the effort ceased shortly afterwards.

In the 23rd minute, in a play still in the midfield region, Mount activated Kovacic, who turned his body when dominating the ball to reverse the bid.

The attacking midfielder Daniel James, from Leeds, tried to disarm the Chelsea athlete and ended up stepping on the opponent’s ankle. Immediately, the referee stopped the match and applied a direct red card to the 24-year-old Englishman.

Kovacic even tried to return to the pitch after medical attention, but he couldn’t bear the pain and was replaced by Loftus-Cheek.

Leeds’ Daniel James stomps Chelsea’s Kovacic’s ankle Image: Lee Smith/Reuters

Goal disallowed before half-time

In the 30th minute, Chelsea even scored again, but did not reach their 2nd goal: Mount gave a beautiful shot to Lukaku who, already inside the area, won with the defender’s strength and was face to face with Meslier.

Watching the goalkeeper leave the goal, the Belgian finished through coverage and left to celebrate, but VAR ruled out the move for offside by the centre-forward.

Now yes!

Chelsea returned to the 2nd stage at the same pace as they started the match – and they were also awarded.

In the ninth minute, Reece received the ball on the right and, unable to go to the end line, played from the side to Jorginho. The midfielder triggered Mount, who made a pivot and rolled to Pulisic. The striker, with category, cleared the score and gave no chances to the goalkeeper: 2 to 0.

Pulisic, by the way, almost scored the third five minutes later after a mistake by Rodrigo, who lost the ball in Leeds’ backcourt. The ball, however, went wide of Meslier’s goal.

Pulisic celebrates goal scored by Chelsea in the match against Leeds, valid for the Premier League Image: Lee Smith/Reuters

Worry for Tite

In the 30th minute, with the game already at a slow pace after Chelsea’s consolidated lead, Leeds’ attacking midfielder Raphinha felt the back of his thigh as he moved alone through the midfield region.

The Brazilian, summoned today by Tite for the next matches of the selection, tried to stay on the pitch, but was forced minutes later to leave because of pain: Gelhardt replaced the player.

Called up today by Tite, Raphinha felt his thigh during Leeds vs Chelsea and had to leave the match Image: Craig Brough / Reuters

Had time for one more

After having a beautiful goal disallowed in the 1st half, Lukaku managed, in the final minutes, to leave his own.

After another Leeds ball error, Ziyech received it in a rush and played for the Belgian inside the area.

Calmly, he managed to clear the goalkeeper and three other markers by looking for the best angle and, with his strong left leg, he scored his 8th goal in the championship: 3-0.