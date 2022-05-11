China calls WHO “irresponsible” for criticism of Covid-zero

Rigorous policy to control the pandemic adopted by the Asian country is also a target of dissatisfaction on the part of the Chinese

China reacted, this Wednesday (May 11, 2022), to criticism from the WHO (World Health Organization) command of its policy to control the pandemic. For the Chinese government, the health organization’s comments are “irresponsible”.

“We hope that the relevant individual will be able to view Chinese policy against Covid objectively and rationally, as well as knowing the facts, rather than making irresponsible comments.,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters.

THE “relevant individual” is WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom. On Tuesday (May 10), he rated China’s zero-tolerance strategy as “unsustainable” and said it was time to change the approach.

“When we talk about the ‘covid zero’ strategy, we believe it is unsustainable, given the current evolution of the virus and our predictions.“, said.

According to ReutersTedros’ comments were not reproduced by Chinese state media, in addition to being censored on social media.

COVID ZERO

China adopts the “covid zero” policy, which includes tough measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Shanghai, the country’s largest city, has again stepped up measures to prevent covid-19, after a brief period of relaxation. On Tuesday (May 10), the city, which is in its 6th consecutive week in lockdownsuspended the last two subway lines that were still operating.

Chinese government professionals are also allowed to enter the homes of people infected with coronavirus to promote disinfection of the place. Patients are required to leave their keys with a community volunteer before being taken into quarantine.

In the same vein, Beijing, the capital of China, has also intensified health restrictions. Among the measures are rounds of mass testing.

China experienced its peak of covid cases in April, when it recorded an average of 21.2 infections per million inhabitants.

As a result of the stringent lockdowns, Chinese exports fell, in dollar terms, to 3.7% a year in April. In March, growth was 15.7% in March, according to official data released on Monday (May 9). Imports increased by 0.7%.