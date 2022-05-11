China censors WHO criticism of ‘Covid zero’ policy; | World

China on Wednesday censured criticism by the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, of the “zero Covid” policy applied by the communist government.

On Tuesday (10), Adhanom said that China’s stance of ordering extensive and lasting confinements and quarantines when it detects only a few cases of Covid-19 is “unsustainable”.

After the speech by the WHO director, the censors of China acted quickly to stop the spread of the declaration within the countrywhich faces the biggest outbreak of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the Weibo platform, widely used in China, the hashtags #Tedros and #OMS did not show results this Wednesday. On the social network WeChat, it was not possible to republish or transfer an article from the official UN account, published on this platform and which mentions the criticism of the director of the WHO. In turn, the Chinese press did not comment on the matter.

Two of China’s biggest cities tighten even more restrictions to contain the rise in Covid cases

On Tuesday (10), the cities of Beijing and Shanghai tightened the isolation of entire neighborhoods, infuriating part of the population. In some areas of Shanghai, residents have been unable to leave their homes for six weeks.

The measures, coupled with a heavy restriction on borders and reduced international air connections, are adding to the irritation in the China.

This is the case in Shanghai, a city of 25 million inhabitants, where the confinement since the beginning of April has been marked by problems in the supply of food. Residents also fear being forcibly sent to isolation centers.

“Changing the strategy will be very important,” Adhanom advised.

The “Covid zero” policy, however, is strongly advocated by top communist leaders, including President Xi Jinping, who ignored the WHO’s recommendation.

The former editorial director of the nationalist tabloid Global Times, Hu Xijin, called the WHO’s criticism “unimportant”.