China censors WHO’s criticism of “zero covid” policy – International

China on Wednesday (11) censured the criticism of the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) of the “zero covid” policy applied by the communist government.

The Asian country faces an epidemic outbreak and imposes confinements and quarantines when it detects few cases.

The measures, coupled with a near-closing of borders and reduced international air connections, are adding to the irritation in China.

This is the case of Shanghai, a city of 25 million inhabitants, where the confinement since the beginning of April has been marked by food supply problems. Residents also fear being sent away to isolation centers.

WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the “zero covid” policy is “unsustainable”, which represents unusual criticism of China.

“Switching to another strategy will be very important,” he added.

This measure is strongly advocated by top communist leaders, including President Xi Jinping.

The censors acted quickly to stop the spread of the WHO director’s claims.

On the Weibo platform, the hashtags #Tedros and #OMS did not show results this Wednesday.

On the social network WeChat, it was not possible to republish or transfer an article from the official UN account, published on this platform and which mentions the criticism of the director of the WHO.

However, you could discuss the matter online with one of your contacts or post screenshots of the articles to your WeChat feed.

In turn, the Chinese press did not comment on the matter.

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the nationalist tabloid Global Times, called the WHO’s criticism “unimportant”.

“If they say the Chinese method is not sustainable, they would have to come up with one that is more effective and sustainable. But they come up with none,” he said on his Weibo account, which has 24 million followers.

weibo