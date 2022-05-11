China could have 1.5 million deaths if it abandons ‘Zero Covid’ policy

China risks registering more than 1.5 million deaths from Covid-19 if it abandons its “Covid zero” policy without any safeguards, such as increased vaccination and access to treatments, according to a projection made by Chinese scientists. and Americans and published this Tuesday, 10.

The alert, made by Fudan University in Shanghai, follows several reports published by Chinese health officials, who said the approach of maximum restriction remains essential to defeating the pandemicdespite the social and economic impacts caused by sanitary measures.

“The level of immunity induced by the March 2022 vaccination campaign would be insufficient to prevent an Omicron wave,” the study authors wrote. Estimates are from scientists at Fudan University, China, supported by researchers from the US National Institutes of Health.

The researchers predict that abandoning the “zero Covid” policy could spike demand for intensive care 15 times the capacity of Chinese hospitals, causing an estimated 1.5 million deaths, based on global data collected on severity. of the Omicron variant.

However, the impact can be greatly mitigated by focusing on other measures, such as vaccinating the elderly and expanding access to antiviral drugs. According to experts, the death toll could be greatly reduced if there was a focus on vaccination. At the moment, only about 50% of those over 80 in China are vaccinated.

“The availability of vaccines and antiviral drugs provides an opportunity to move away from COVID zero. I can’t imagine what there is to expect now,” said Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong familiar with the study, according to Reuters news agency.

Contrary to the reopening and easing movement currently taking place in most parts of the world, China continues to maintain its strategy of tightening the isolation of the population. Despite the number of Covid deaths remaining relatively low, the Chinese government has applied full or partial lockdowns in at least 27 cities across the country, restrictions that are affecting an estimated 165 million people. In all, mainland China has 1.1 million cases, including 5,191 deaths.

The severe restrictions are having impacts on China’s economy. In March, unemployment reached a 21-month high. Many companies have been forced to suspend operations at various locations, including automakers Volkswagen and Tesla. The Chinese currency, the yuan, weakened rapidly in late April, falling to its lowest level since November 2020.

Shanghai, which in the last outbreak of the disease reported more than 10,000 new cases per day, perhas been closed for almost six weeks, causing the dissatisfaction of almost 25 million residents confined to their own homes. Meanwhile, Beijing, another city that drives much of the country’s economy, has closed schools, several large hospitals and entertainment venues in its most populous districts.

In addition to China, the maximum restriction policy has generated international fear of a possible economic downturn that affects production chains in several countries. However, Chinese government health officials are far from open about the current policy, and say the lockdown in Shanghai is inevitable.

“The spread of the virus to other places could have unimaginably serious consequences,” a team of doctors in Shanghai told the medical journal The Lancet.

Senior government health adviser Liang Wannian said China is trying to buy time with the virus eradication strategy. “The adopted COVID-zero dynamics have gained a precious time window into the future,” he said, adding that the country should “seize the opportunity” to develop more drugs and vaccines.

Cases in China began to rise in March, soon turning into the worst health crisis the country has seen since the initial outbreak in Wuhan in early 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, China has maintained a “zero Covid” strategy, applying mass testing, quarantines and border closures to contain the virus. But the arrival of the highly infectious Ômicron variant has returned the world’s most populous country to a state of calamity, with the virus spreading again through different cities and provinces.

