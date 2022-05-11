Coinbase: “if we go bankrupt, your cryptocurrencies will be ours”

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, sent an extensive 142-page document to the American CVM on Tuesday (10). In this report, called Form 10-Q, the keenest eye has noticed a major change in company policy.

Such a change is related to the funds of its users. According to Coinbase, such funds will no longer belong to your customers (the rightful owners of these values) if the exchange enters bankruptcy proceedings. In other words, they are claiming that the “your money is not yours”.

With its shares down 80% since its IPO in April 2021, this change in terms could drive customers away and contribute to their continued decline. After all, who will have the courage to leave their money there?

The keys are not yours, the coins are not yours

One of the most echoing phrases among Bitcoin users is related to controlling their money. Not your keys, not your coins — keys are not yours, coins are not yours — is a reminder not to keep balance on exchanges, after all, all you have, in this case, is a promise that you will be paid.

Coinbase’s policy changes make this even worse. After all, as Mt. Gox have struggled for 8 years to get some of their funds back, Coinbase may not even have that chance if the worst happens.

In a document sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM — or SEC), it is possible to find Coinbase’s position on how it will handle user funds if the company declares bankruptcy.

“Furthermore, as crypto assets held in custody may be considered property of a bankrupt estate, in the event of bankruptcy, crypto assets we hold in custody on behalf of our customers may be subject to bankruptcy proceedings and such customers may be treated as our customers. general creditors.”

In other words, users’ funds will be owned by the company. So while exchanges are the easiest method to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, they are just for that. That is, if you are not a professional trader, who needs to leave your coins in an exchange, always withdraw them.

Coinbase founder spoke on the matter

With the public noise caused by these changes, the founder of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, took a stand on his social networks. Trying to smooth things over, Armstrong claims that the clients’ funds are safe, as they always have been.

Following, the founder of Coinbase says that the company is not at risk of going bankrupt and stated that this would be a “black swan”, that is, unexpected. However, history shows us that hacks on exchanges are very common and that few have managed to manage related losses, leading them to bankruptcy.

“This disclosure makes sense as these legal protections have not been tested in court specifically for cryptocurrencies, and it is possible, though unlikely, that a court will decide to consider customer assets as part of the company in bankruptcy proceedings, even if it harms consumers. ”

…even if it harmed consumers. — Brian Armstrong – barmstrong.eth (@brian_armstrong) May 11, 2022

Finally, with or without this clause, the recommendation is to always keep your funds on exchanges for the shortest possible time. After all, your funds will not be yours until you have control over them, and besides, concentration of funds is a big target for hackers.