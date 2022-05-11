NewsWorld

Colombia curfew defies attempt to end criminal organization

  • Daniel Pardo
  • From BBC News World in Colombia

On the day that the leader of one of Colombia’s most powerful cartels, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, was arrested, Colombian President Iván Duque celebrated: “This coup marks the end of the Gulf Clan.”

It was October 2021, and in the same speech, Duque announced that he intended to arrange for Úsuga’s extradition to the United States. Also known as Otoniel, the cartel leader is a former guerrilla, paramilitary, drug dealer and member of a powerful family in the northwest of the country.

Last week, the Colombian president’s promise finally came true: Otoniel was extradited to the US. Duque followed the transfer operation live, by video call.

But as authorities celebrated the “triumph of justice over impunity,” members of the clan, also known as the Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia (AGC), were preparing to respond to extradition with a strict curfew that paralyzed half the country — and during the presidential campaign.

