Colombia curfew defies attempt to end criminal organization

Daniel Pardo

From BBC News World in Colombia

10 May 2022 Updated 1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A truck burned during curfew in Colombia

On the day that the leader of one of Colombia’s most powerful cartels, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, was arrested, Colombian President Iván Duque celebrated: “This coup marks the end of the Gulf Clan.”

It was October 2021, and in the same speech, Duque announced that he intended to arrange for Úsuga’s extradition to the United States. Also known as Otoniel, the cartel leader is a former guerrilla, paramilitary, drug dealer and member of a powerful family in the northwest of the country.

Last week, the Colombian president’s promise finally came true: Otoniel was extradited to the US. Duque followed the transfer operation live, by video call.

But as authorities celebrated the “triumph of justice over impunity,” members of the clan, also known as the Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia (AGC), were preparing to respond to extradition with a strict curfew that paralyzed half the country — and during the presidential campaign.

On May 5, the AGC circulated a pamphlet in which it decreed “4 days of armed strike”, not being able to “open businesses of any nature” and “move by any type of transport”. Those who disobeyed the orders would face “unfavorable consequences”.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Dairo Antonio Úsuga was extradited last week

At least 74 communities in 11 Departments (States) were confined, nearly 200 vehicles were burned and at least eight people were killed — some for failing to comply with the criminal group’s orders and others in clashes with police forces.

On Monday (9/5), an alleged statement from the AGC announced the end of the curfew. Then, another alleged communication from the group contradicted the previous one. It is not yet known precisely whether activities in these locations have returned to normal.

Duque, in turn, traveled to Urabá, birthplace of the criminal group, to visit companies and announce new extraditions and offensives against Clan leaders. He announced that 300 arrests had already been made and that 60 tons of cocaine had been seized.

The power of the criminal organization is broad and ramified, experts explain

But the Ideas for Peace Foundation (FIP), which studies violence in the country, said in a report that the government’s position that Otoniel’s capture would constitute the end of the AGC is “hasty and far from reality.”

According to the foundation, the AGC maintains its power without Otoniel for four reasons: the criminal organization continues to control part of Urabá; did not lose conflicts over territory or income with other armed groups; it expanded to regions far from its core territory; and consolidated a heterogeneous operating structure, managing to act in different areas at the same time.

Therefore, FIP experts assessed that “the effects of the capture of Otoniel on the drug market may be mild and limited, but the repercussions in terms of violence – massacres, displacements, confinements, recruitment of minors or sexual violence – may present changes important”.

The Urabá is a prosperous region for agriculture and livestock, it is close to the border with Panama and has access to the Pacific Ocean. It is a strategic point for any commercial activity, and in Colombia, it is also a strategic point for drug and arms trafficking.

The region was dominated in the 1990s by guerrillas from the Popular Liberation Army (EPL) and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Then came the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), the paramilitary army fighting the insurgency.

Credit, RAUL ARBOLEDA photo caption, The initials AGC mark the cartel’s presence in Colombia

The EPL and the AUC marked the origin of the AGC, as former members of both sides, in theory opposed and demobilized, coalesced into what turned out to be a group more oriented toward criminal than political activities. Dairo Antonio Úsuga himself, extradited last week, was part of the EPL.

“The Gulf Clan is a sophisticated organization that has a stable structure, an anchor in legal businesses such as cattle ranching and a broad portfolio of criminal activities that include extortion and the coercive sale of services,” explains Víctor Barrera, a researcher at the Center for Research and Popular Education (CINEP), in Bogotá.

But experts warn that there is a lot of ignorance about this group. The multiplicity of armed groups associated with him across the country — some permanent and others under contract, some autonomous and some not — makes it impossible to know the extent of his power.

There are estimates that speak of 3 thousand members of the AGC; others reach 13,000, a figure similar to the FARC, the country’s largest guerrilla group, at its height. Duque has even stated that, when dealing with the AGC, he would insist on a strategy of the Álvaro Uribe government against the FARC: to overthrow the main leaders.

But, according to Mauricio Romero, advisor to the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation, persecution alone is not a solution: “It is necessary to keep in mind that these organizations create jobs, provide income and maintain the economy of the regions where they operate.”

“To end them, we must generate regional economies linked to legal business.”

And Colombia, despite efforts to transform its activities, remains the world’s largest cocaine exporter.