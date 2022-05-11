Company in SP reduces weekly working hours to 4 days and sets off on Wednesdays

In addition to maintaining their salaries, employees earn R$400 to spend on concerts, cinema and theater. edit

247 – With the justification of increasing employee productivity, a technology company in Franca (SP) decided to reduce, without cutting wages, the weekly working day from five to four days. The report is from the G1 portal.

Since March, still in the testing period, the approximately 40 people who work in the group, in addition to the weekend, take off on Wednesdays.

“The main objective of having this week off is to provide moments of culture, leisure, connection with the family, personal connection, and to make people feel more refreshed to work better on the other days they need to work”, explained the director. Leandro Pires.

In addition to maintaining the original remuneration, the company encourages midweek rest with a R$400 voucher to use in music applications, movies, bookstores, cinemas, theaters and shows.

“I thought [a iniciativa] very good. In the time I have, I can solve some problems and also enjoy. With that I am very happy and I can program better. For now, for example, I’m taking drum lessons, I’m also walking around a little more, it’s been quite cool”, said programmer Gustavo da Silva Gomes.

