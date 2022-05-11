Business

Company in SP reduces weekly working hours to 4 days and sets off on Wednesdays

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

In addition to maintaining their salaries, employees earn R$400 to spend on concerts, cinema and theater. edit




Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

China cancels Brazilian soy ships

February 21, 2022

Super Seven 240: buy up to 4 Audi with R$ 1.1 million

6 days ago

FGTS: how to join the birthday-loot through the app | Productivity

February 21, 2022

FGTS withdrawals of up to BRL 1,000 can be made from April 20

March 18, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button