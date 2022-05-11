Controversial fashion: Miu Miu low-waisted skirt worn by Maisa is a trend. All about the play!

New controversial trend in the fashion world? We have! The skirt worn by Maisa Silva on ‘Altas Horas’ went viral on social networks in Brazil this month, but since it was presented at Paris Fashion Week (see other different trends that rocked there!) it has become a topic around the world.

In addition to Maisa, Manu Gavassi, actress Nicole Kidman and Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni have already come up with the piece (check out more by clicking in the gallery!). Available for around BRL 4,100 – 820 euros in current foreign currency exchange rates -, it is only 20 cm long and rescues a Y2K aesthetic, a darling of generation Z.

Much of this ‘Year 2000’ air comes thanks to the garment’s low waist: this model has already been showing its strength in some seasons and should gain even more strength in Autumn-Winter, also standing out in different productions that have passed through Coachella.

Skirt worn by Maisa has already become a topic on the ‘NYT’

The fever for the Miu Miu piece, a brand developed by Miucia Prada (and also creator of the eponymous brand) to bring more youthful and funky clothes, reached the pages of ‘The New York Tumes’ due to her popularity at Paris Fashion Week, in March of that year.

According to the American newspaper, no less than 10 influencers emerged using the play to watch the runway there. Available in black, white, khaki and grey, she appeared bolder on the streets of Paris – more photos in the gallery! -, with more belly on display and very exotic shoes.