Corinthians arena tour completes five years with 170 thousand visitors and new attractions | Corinthians

The tour of Neo Química Arena, home of Corinthians, completes five years this Tuesday with promotion, new attractions for the public and hiring employees.

Since it was created in 2017, the tour has received 170,000 people, being a source of funds for the payment of the stadium’s financing.

From this Thursday until May 30, residents of the East Zone of São Paulo will have a 50% discount on the tour. The promotion is cumulative for those who are entitled to half-price. When buying online, it is necessary to insert the COUPON “ZL50”, and bring proof of residence on the day of the tour.

Those who participate in the tour will also be able to compete in the “Giant Challenge”, which honors goalkeeper Cássio. In this attraction, the visitor can take ten kicks and, if he hits nine, he wins a glove autographed by the idol. However, you have to pay R$30 for those who buy in advance, and R$40 for those who buy on the spot.

On weekends, the “360º Tour” will also be held, which is more complete and lasts two hours, passing through areas not included in the traditional tour, such as the Technology Control Center (VOC), underground service tunnels and cabins of radio.

Starting this Wednesday, the Casa do Povo tour will open another selection process for new hosts, the professionals who guide visitors through the Arena. Details will be posted on the tour’s official website.