Corinthians awaits sale of Léo Natel for R$ 13.5 million and does not count on the return of the striker | Corinthians

Apoel, from Cyprus, has until the end of the month to decide whether to exercise the purchase preference of striker Léo Natel, who belongs to Corinthians.

Although he has a contract with the player until the end of 2024, The Corinthians does not count on the return of Léo Natel and hopes for the sale of the 70% of the rights he has for 2.5 million euros (equivalent to about BRL 13.5 million at the current price). The amount was fixed in the athlete’s loan, in August 2021.

At 25 years old, Léo Natel has the status of absolute holder of Apoel. He has played in 29 of the team’s 35 matches since he was signed, scoring six goals.

The Cyprus club has signaled that it can exercise the purchase of Léo Natel, but has not yet made direct contact with Corinthians. In parallel, the attacker’s agents look for other possible destinations for him abroad.

Hired by Timão in 2020, after the end of his contract with São Paulo, Léo Natel defended the club in 54 matches and scored four goals.

The alvinegra board is rooting for the sale of the striker and other athletes who are on loan, such as Ramiro and Mateus Vital. With this, the club could strengthen its cash without having to give up parts of the current squad.

In the 2022 budget, Corinthians expected to raise R$91 million from player transfers.

– Selling players in any way is important. We broke a paradigm in 2021, that the accounts of a football club only close if they sell a player, we saw that this is not quite the case. But in any case, the sale of players is very important, it needs to have this turnover, we need to reduce the debt and have a positive cash flow – explained the financial director of Corinthians, Wesley Melo, in an interview last week.