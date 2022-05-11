Corinthians beats Santo Andr and remains at the top of the group at Paulisto Sub-20

Corinthians visited Santo André this Wednesday for the second round of Paulistão Sub-20. Timãozinho beat the hosts 3-0. The goals were scored by Arthur Sousa, twice, and Guilherme Biro.

In the first half of the game, the Corinthians saw Santo André be superior for most of the match, but they were fatal at the time of submission. Arthur Sousa took advantage of moves by Kayke and, later, by Léo Mana, to finish and leave 2-0 on the scoreboard in the opening 45 minutes.

In the second stage, Timão dominated the main actions of the match. It didn’t take long for the score to be extended with Guilherme Biro and, although with an unmarked penalty, the alvinegros managed to confirm the victory in the state.

With the result, Corinthians won the second trophy in the competition. The alvinegra team, now with six points, remains in the lead of Group 9. São Caetano and São Bernardo also won their duels and reached the same six points, but Timão remains in first place due to the goal difference.

Write it down, Faithful! – Timãozinho’s next commitment to Paulista Sub-20 takes place in two weeks. The team receives Suzano on May 25, at 3 pm, at the Alfredo Schürig Stadium, Fazendinha.

Escalation

The U-20 will not be able to count on defender Robert Renan and forwards Felipe and Giovane. The trio was related to the Copa do Brasil duel with the main team. In addition to them, Belezi and Keven are left out due to the imbroglios in the negotiations for the renewal of their contracts.

In this way, coach Danilo went to the field with the following lineup: Kaue, Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Ze Victor; Biro, Matheus Araújo and Kayke; Pedro and Arthur Sousa.

My Helm

On the bench, Corinthians had: Wesley, Alemão, Renato, Vinicius Cressi, Ryan, Cauan, Thomas, Riquelme and Luan.

The game

First time

Two minutes into the game, Timãozinho tried to go up the left with Kayke. The midfielder advanced to the middle and left the ball with Arthur Sousa, but the attacker was disarmed by the opposing defense. Santo André even placed itself on the defensive line and made it difficult for black-and-white actions at the beginning of the match.

The hosts had a good opportunity six minutes into the match. The Santo André team recovered the ball in their defensive field and made a quick transition down the right side of the field. Cledson managed to beat the alvinegra marking and risked for the goal, but the ball rocked the nets on the outside.

Santo André continued to build good plays at the beginning of the first stage. At 11, also on the right side, the attack cleared and hit towards the goal. This time, Kaue took it off with his fingertips and sent it to the corner.

Although with Santo André better in the match, Corinthians opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Arthur Sousa received a great pass from Kayke, who got rid of the marking on the left side of Timão’s attack, and was free to hit the corner and open the scoring away from home. This was the first goal of shirt 9 in Paulistão Sub-20.

At 21, Kauê again made a great defense in favor of Corinthians. Santo André had a foul near the edge of the area. Alexiel charged and made the Corinthian goalkeeper look for the angle to avoid the equalizer.

Timão, in turn, continued to take advantage of the opportunities it created. At 24, the Parque São Jorge team extended the score with Arthur Sousa. From the baseline, Mana crossed and Pedrinho tried to finish. The Santo André goalkeeper saved, but Arthur Sousa took advantage of the leftovers and scored the second in the match.

Close to 30 minutes into the game, Santo André invaded the alvinegra area. In a very quick move, Dioran played backwards and saw his teammate go straight for the goal. The ball deflected in the black-and-white defense and the hosts complained of a penalty, but the referee ordered the move to continue.

At 36, Kayke made a great move down the left side. The player dribbled the first marker and sent a pen over the second. Then he hit straight, looking for the angle of the goal, but ended up seeing the ball go over the crossbar.

Corinthians still had a chance to score the third goal in the match. Pedrinho took a corner and, in a rehearsed move, looked for Léo Mana further back. The side took the ball in the area and defender Murillo dominated and hit the goal, but the goalkeeper managed to make the save. Soon after, the referee ended the first half of the match.

Second time

Corinthians goal! In the first minute of the game, Timão advanced with Arthur Sousa and played for Pedrinho. The midfielder saw Guilherme Biro passing by on the right and activated shirt 10, who did not make a mistake and kicked hard to the back of the net..

Santo André tried to respond with Cledson at five minutes. The striker stole the ball from Léo Mana and advanced through the midfield to, in the sequence, risk covering the goalkeeper Kauê. The ball, however, without causing danger to the Corinthians player.

At the beginning of the second half, Timãozinho was more dominant in the match than Santo André. The Parque São Jorge team managed to create good opportunities to expand the score. At 13, Murillo left the ball to Pedrinho and the shirt 11 hit very well, but the opposing goalkeeper made a save and prevented the fourth white goal.

At 19, Corinthians outlined a move on the left side. The ball ended up leaving for Léo Mana, who was coming from the opposite side. The side hit and saw the goalkeeper make a save. In the next move, Mana hit the crossbar after receiving from Guilherme Biro.

At 23, Danilo made the first change in the alvinegra team. The former Timão midfielder pulled Guilherme Biro for the entry of Thomas Argentino. In the next move, Santo André had the opportunity to lift a ball in the area. In the attempt, Kauê made his fifth save in the match and stopped the opponent’s attack.

In the next minute, Timão built a good move with Matheus Araújo. Santo André’s defense pushed the ball away with his hand inside the area, but the referee, facing the bid, let the ball follow.

With less than ten minutes to go until the final whistle, Corinthians had a foul in their favor on the right side. Pedrinho leading at the entrance of the penalty area, but the goalkeeper Gabriel Cabral managed to take it, sending the ball to a corner.

At 38, Danilo returned to make two more changes in Corinthians’ Under-20 team. Ryan and Riquelme took the place of Zé Vitor and Pedrinho.

Timãozinho still had the chance to score the fourth goal in the match with Léo Mana in a free kick. The ball went straight through the baseline, but the opposing goalkeeper jumped to try to fetch it. Thus, the duel already had its final numbers: Corinthians 3 to 0 Santo André and guaranteed leadership in Group 9.

Santo Andr technical data sheet 0 x 3 Corinthians

Competition: Under-20 Paulista Championship

Local: Bruno Jos Daniel, Santo Andr, SP

Date: May 11, 2022 (Wednesday)

Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: José Cludio Ribeiro da Silva

Assistants: Adailton da Silva Mota and Marcone Macedo da Silva

goals: Guilherme Biro, Arthur Sousa (twice) (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Renan, Leonardo and Higor (Santo Andr); Arthur Sousa (Corinthians)

SAINT ANDR: Gabriel; Pedro Henrique, Glauco, Renan and Leonardo; Higor, Alexiel (Ivisson), Diego (Luiz Eduardo) and Jhonatas (Joo Pedro); Dioran (Theo Jos) and Cledson (Gabriel Paz).

Technician: Gabriel de Paulo Lima

CORINTHIANS: Kau; Lo Mana, Joo Pedro, Murillo, Vitor Meer, Z Vitor (Ryan), Matheus Arajo, Guilherme Biro (Thomas Argentino), Kayke Ferrari, Pedrinho (Riquelme) and Arthur Sousa (Luan Lino).

Technician: Danilo

See more at: Corinthians x Santo Andr, Corinthians Sub-20 and Campeonato Paulista.