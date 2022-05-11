Corinthians has never lost, but has already been eliminated by a Serie D team in the Arena; remember

Corinthians has never been defeated by a Serie D team playing at the Neo Química Arena, but has already finished a match at the venue eliminated by an opponent of that level. The club continues this story this Wednesday, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, for the return of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

As the first game ended in a 1-1 draw, Timão needs a simple win to advance in the competition. Any draw sends the decision to penalties – and there is not much difference in the number of wins and draws in this scenario.

Against teams that played or would play Serie D in the same year, there were in total:

15 games

8 wins

7 draws

26 goals scored

10 goals conceded

The first duel was in 2015, as the stadium in Itaquera was only opened during the 2014 Brazilian Championship, after the closing of the State Championships. The opponent was Botafogo-SP, won with two penalty goals beaten by Fábio Santos.

The following year came the most traumatic moment against teams from the national fourth division. The Osasco Audax of coach Fernando Diniz, led by names such as Tchê Tchê, Camacho and Ytalo, tied by 2 to 2 the only game of the semifinal of the Paulista Championship.

On penalties, Rodriguinho and Fagner missed their kicks and the Greater São Paulo team advanced to the decision. That was the black-and-white elimination against a Serie D team.

There were three other knockout clashes between Timão and fourth division teams at the venue, all won by the alvinegra team. Avenida, in the 2019 Copa do Brasil, Ferroviária, in Paulista of the same year, and Internacional de Limeira, in the State of 2021, were eliminated.

Corinthians clashes against Brazilian Serie D teams at Neo Química Arena

Corinthians 2 x 1 Botafogo-SP – 02/14/2015 – Paulista 2015

Corinthians 0 x 0 Red Bull Brasil – 03/14/2015 – Paulista 2015

Corinthians 4 x 0 Linense – 03/19/2016 – Paulista 2016

Corinthians 1 x 0 Ituano – 03/26/2016 – Paulista 2016

Corinthians 2 x 2 Audax – 04/23/2016 – Paulista 2016

Corinthians 1 x 1 Red Bull Brasil – 03/23/2017 – Paulista 2017

Corinthians 1 x 0 Mirassol – 03/07/2018 – Paulista 2018

Corinthians 4 x 2 Avenida – 02/20/2019 – Copa do Brasil 2019

Corinthians 1 x 1 São Caetano – 01/20/2019 – Paulista 2019

Corinthians 1 x 1 Ferroviária – 03/27/2019 – Paulista 2019

Corinthians 1 x 0 Mirassol – 08/02/2020 – Paulista 2020

Corinthians 1 x 1 São Bento – 04/16/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 4 x 1 Inter de Limeira – 05/11/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 0 x 0 Ferroviária – 01/25/2022 – Paulista 2022

Corinthians 3 x 0 São Bernardo FC – 02/16/2022 – Paulista 2022

