Corinthians welcomes Portuguesa-RJ in search of a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil; know everything

Corinthians has an important commitment for the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday night. At 9:30 pm, the team receives Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, at the Neo Química Arena in a fight for a spot in the round of 16 of the competition.

The game is the second of this phase. In the first leg, the score ended up equalized at 1 to 1. In this way, whoever wins tonight advances. In the event of a tie, the match will be decided on penalties.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Helm detailed the duel below. Check out!

holders!

Corinthians has some important absences for the match. In addition to not being able to count on Fagner and Paulinho, absences already known, the team also doesn’t count on Róger Guedes, with an inflammation in the knee, and Jô, with knee pain.

Thus, a possible Corinthians has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, João Victor, Robson Bambu and Piton; Cantillo, Maycon and Giuliano; Mosquito, Adson and Junior Moraes.

My Helm

The related

goalkeepers : Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli sides : Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton and Rafael Ramos

: Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton and Rafael Ramos defenders : João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robert Renan and Robson

: João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robert Renan and Robson midfielders : Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni and Willian

: Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni and Willian attackers: Adson, Felipe, Giovane, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Júnior Moraes and Wesley

Arbitration

Ramon Abatti Abel was selected by CBF for the match. He will be assisted by Kleber Lucio Gil and Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz in the flags. There is no video referee.

Streaming

The match will have three transmission options for the fans. On open TV, the Globe shows the duel, while on the paid grid, the game will be televised on Premierewhich also works in the system pay per viewand not SportTV.

There is also the possibility to follow the game by the real time of the My Timon. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8:30 pm, and fans have access to photos, videos and exclusive comments, as well as being able to interact with other internet users.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 11 May,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Portuguesa-RJ

Broadcast: Globo, SporTV and Premiere Brazil’s Cup 14 May,

Sat, 19:00 Internacional x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 17 May,

Tue, 21:30 Boca Juniors vs Corinthians

Broadcast: ESPN and SBT Liberators 22 May,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Sao Paulo

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 26 May,

Thu, 21:00 Corinthians x Always Ready

Broadcast: Facebook from Conmebol Liberators 29 May,

Sun, 18:00 Corinthians vs America-MG

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 04 June,

Sat, 20:30 Atlético-GO x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 09 June,

Thu, 20:00 Cuiabá x Corinthians

Broadcast: SporTV and Premiere Brazilian

See more at: Copa do Brasil and Neo Química Arena.