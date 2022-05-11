Corinthians x Portuguesa-RJ: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

On the first leg, in Londrina-PR, the teams drew 1-1. Now, another tie (by any score) takes the decision to penalties. It will be the second match in the history between the two clubs. Portuguesa-RJ, by the way, participates for the first time in the Copa do Brasil.

Leader of the Brasileirão after five matches, Corinthians is having a good time, having accumulated three wins and a draw in the last four matches.

With two complicated commitments ahead (against Internacional in Porto Alegre, Saturday, for the Brasileirão, and a duel with Boca Juniors for Libertadores on Tuesday, at Bombonera), coach Vítor Pereira should do well in the lineup.

Lantern of Group 7 of Serie D after four rounds, Lusa comes from defeat. At the weekend, it took Paraná Clube 2-0. The team has three points, having accumulated three draws in the first rounds.

After facing Timão, by the way, Lusa changed coaches. Toninho Andrade left the position and gave way to Felipe Surian, who in 2021 was elected the best coach of Carioca after taking Portuguesa-RJ to the state semifinals.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

Thinking about the sequence and with an eye on classification, the Portuguese coach should use a mixed team. In addition, embezzlement gets in the way. Róger Guedes is out for a knee inflammation, and Fagner and Jô are still recovering. Gil and Bruno Melo were spared. With this, it is possible to see players who play more on the field, like Maycon, alongside others who play less, like Giuliano, Gustavo Mosquito and Júnior Moraes.

Who is out: Róger Guedes (knee inflammation), Gil and Bruno Melo (option), Paulinho (left knee anterior cruciate ligament rupture), Fagner (right ankle sprain), Luan (hip discomfort), Jô (left knee pain) , João Pedro (thigh discomfort) and Ruan Oliveira (in transition).

Likely team: Cássio (Ivan), Rafael Ramos, João Victor, Raul Gustavo (Robert Renan) and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Du Queiroz), Maycon and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Júnior Moraes.

Portuguesa-RJ – Coach: Felipe Surian

Since the first game, on April 20, Portuguesa has had three commitments for Série D of the Brasileirão. That’s two games less than Corinthians in this interval. The team from Rio intends to use this to equalize the game. George, goalkeeper who played against Timão in the first match, is missing. The player deluxed his shoulder in a tackle with forward Wesley.

Who is out: George (shoulder dislocation), Romarinho and Wellington Cezar (injured) and Luís Gustavo and Luan (already played for another club in the competition).

Possible escalation: Paulo Henrique; Joazi, Itambé, Leandro Amaro and Jefferson; Sidney, Jhonnatan and Claudinho; Cafu, Rafael Pernao and Kayron.

