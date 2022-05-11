Coritiba lineup: Igor Paixão is vetoed, and Morínigo has doubts to face Santos | coritiba

Igor Paixão felt pain in the back of the thigh and misses Coxa in the decisive confrontation. The information was initially provided by the radio transamerica and confirmed by ge.

In this way, Morínigo must change the alviverde tactical scheme. The tendency is for Coxa to have a more defensive player. The options are defender Guillermo and midfielders Val and Bernardo.

The natural replacement would be the attacking midfielder Fabrício Daniel, who has already played in the competition for Mirassol and is left out. Strikers Neílton and Pablo Garcia have few minutes in the season and are options on the bench.

Finally, the coach alviverde also has the possibility of putting Guilherme Biro forward and keeping Egídio on the side. Coritiba already had this formation in the year.

A likely has: Alex Muralha; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Val (Bernardo or Guillermo), Andrey and Robinho; Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho.

With the simple victory in the first leg, Coritiba needs any victory or draw on the coast of São Paulo to advance to the round of 16. Defeat by a goal difference leads to penalties, while Peixe passes the stage with a triumph by two or more goals difference.

1 of 2 Igor Paixão, in the Santos x Coritiba match, for Serie A — Photo: Guilherme Griebeler/Coritiba Igor Paixão, in the Santos x Coritiba match, for Serie A — Photo: Guilherme Griebeler/Coritiba

Santos x coritiba : 05/12, Thursday, 21:30 – Vila Belmiro (Brazil Cup)

: 05/12, Thursday, 21:30 – Vila Belmiro (Brazil Cup) coritiba x America-MG : 05/15, Sunday – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 05/15, Sunday – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) Atlético-GO x coritiba : 05/22, Sunday – Antônio Accioly (Brazilian)

: 05/22, Sunday – Antônio Accioly (Brazilian) Coritiba vs Botafogo: 05/29, Sunday – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)