Covid-19: 84% of the country’s population received the first dose

Brazil registered the application of 432,354,887 doses in the population. In total, 164,655,887 inhabitants took the second dose or the single portion of the Janssen immunizer, equivalent to 78.33% of Brazilians with a complete vaccination schedule. These data were reported by the Ministry of Health, the state health departments and the website Coronavirus Brasil, this Tuesday, 10.

The survey also indicates the application of 177,664,014 of the first dose, which corresponds to 84% of the population, 159,424,542 of the second and 5,231,345 of the single dose. The reinforcement portion reached 90,034,986 citizens, that is, 42.8%.

Among the states, São Paulo (87.9%) remains in the lead in the number of inhabitants who have completed the vaccination cycle, followed by Piauí (85.4%), Rio de Janeiro (84.4%) and Ceará (83 %). On the other hand, Amapá (52%), Roraima (54.4%), Acre (60%) and Tocantins (63.1%) have the smallest proportion of their population vaccinated.

To elucidate the status of vaccination in each of the 26 states and in the Federal District, VEJA produced a survey that demonstrates the number of doses available for each location according to the National Immunization Plan, the number of vaccinated and the percentage of immunized in relation to the population of each state. Table data is updated daily. The percentage of vaccinated refers to the total population.

