Covid-19 Daily Bulletins in the city of São Paulo — City Hall

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of São Paulo updates this Tuesday (10), a newsletter on the situation of the new coronavirus in the capital of São Paulo in hospitals of the municipal network and contracted.

Access the Covid-19 Daily Bulletin in the city of São Paulo on May 10, 2022 here

Number of people hospitalized in covid 19 ICU is 27 people and hospitalized in covid 19 wards is 34 people in 24 hours; Occupancy Rate: Covid 19 ICU is 15% and ward is 11%.

Until this Tuesday (10), 2,408,216 people were discharged after going through field hospitals, from the municipal network, contracted and through Primary Care.

Also check: Vaccinometer Bulletin of May 10, 2022

The City of São Paulo, through the secretariats of Mobility and Traffic (SMT) and Executive of Transport and Urban Mobility (SETRAM), informs the traffic and transport rates for Monday, May 9th.

The CET recorded an average traffic delay of 54 km. The volume of vehicles circulating in the city was 6.15 million.

Funeral Service Bulletin of May 9, 2022

