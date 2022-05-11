Covid-19, flu and measles: find out where Macapá offers vaccines on May 11 | amapá

This Wednesday (11), Macapá will offer vaccines against Covid-19 for all audiences from 5 years of age, including the second booster dose for the public aged 60 and over. For those who are within the deadline, doses of AstraZeneca, Janssen, CoronaVac and Pfizer are offered.

The posts also offer the 3rd dose of immunization for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years who have some comorbidity or are immunosuppressed.

In addition, people aged 60 and over can also be vaccinated against influenza viruswhich, like the immunizing agent for measles, are available at Basic Health Units (UBSs).

Who can get vaccinated against Covid-19?

AstraZeneca: for those who started the vaccination cycle 8 weeks ago

for those who started the vaccination cycle 8 weeks ago CoronaVac: period indicated on the vaccination card

period indicated on the vaccination card Pfizer: for those who started the vaccination cycle 21 days ago or more

for those who started the vaccination cycle 21 days ago or more Janssen: who took the single dose of the immunizer

Booster dose (3rd dose)

General public aged 18 and over and 12 to 17 years old who have any comorbidity: 4 months after the 2nd dose

Immunosuppressed people: 21 days after the 2nd dose

Second booster dose (4th dose)

Immunosuppressed people and elderly people 60 years and older: 4 months after 3rd dose

Immunization sites of the Municipal Health Department (Semsa)

From 8 am to 5 pm, at Basic Health Units (UBSs): Coração, Rosa Moita (Nova Esperança), Brasil Novo, Pacoval, Perpétuo Socorro, Raimundo Hozanan (Muca), Cidade Nova, Padre Raul Matte (Zerão), Marcelo Cândia (Jardim Felicidade), Congos, Macapaba, Pedrinhas, Álvaro Corrêa ( São Lázaro), São Pedro, Curiaú, Marabaixo, Rubim Aronovitch (Santa Inês), Leozildo Fontoura (Zerão), BR-210, Novo Horizonte, Pantanal, Lélio Silva (Novo Buritizal), and Fazendinha.

1st and 2nd doses for all children aged 5 to 11 years;

1st dose for the general public aged 12 and over;

2nd dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and CoronaVac;

3rd dose for adolescents with comorbidities and immunosuppressed individuals and all persons over 18 years of age;

4th dose for elderly people aged 60 and over, pregnant women and immunosuppressed people.

From 9 am to 3 pm, at the drive-thru at Praça Floriano Peixoto:

1st dose for the general public aged 12 and over;

2nd dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and CoronaVac;

3rd dose for adolescents with comorbidities and immunosuppressed individuals and all persons over 18 years of age;

4th dose for elderly people aged 60 years and over and for immunosuppressed people;

Janssen reinforcement for those who received the 1st dose with the same immunizing agent.

Documents required for vaccination against Covid-19

For the 1st dose: originals and copies of an official document with photo, CPF, proof of residence, vaccination card; in the case of children and adolescents, the presence of a guardian is mandatory.

For 2nd dose: vaccination card indicating receipt of the 1st dose.

Booster dose and 4th dose: vaccination card with the indication of the application of the previous dose of the vaccine.

