Covid-19: in one month, transmission rate rises from 0.72 to 1.22 in DF | Federal District

In one month, the transmission rate of Covid-19 rose from 0.72 for 1.22, in the Federal District. The current index indicates that each 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others 122, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) .

when above 1the number means growth in transmissions (see details of discharge below). This Wednesday (11), Brasília registered 235 new cases acquaintances and more 2 deaths by the coronavirus.

According to the DF Health Department (SES-DF), the deaths occurred in March 2021 and January this year. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,666 people died from the disease in Brasilia and 698,244 were infected.

According to the folder, 98.1% of patients are recovered.

On Tuesday (10), the transmission rate was 1.16. Since April, the rate has remained high (see numbers below).

April 11: 0.72

April 25: 0.82

April 26: 0.81

April 27: 0.82

April 28: 0.82

April 29: 0.84

May 2: 0.92

May 3: 0.95

May 4: 0.96

May 5: 0.99

May 6: 1.01

May 9: 1.12

May 10: 1.16

May 11: 1.22

Among the dead, since the beginning of the pandemic, in Brasília, 10,653 lived in the federal capital and 1,013 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

Dates of deaths released this Wednesday (11):

March 24, 2021: 1

January 20, 2022: 1

Pilot Plan: 1

Santa Maria: 1

50 to 59 years: 1

80 years or older: 1

Covid ICU beds

Until 18:25 this Wednesday (11)the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid in the public network was in 41.67%. Of the total of 36 beds, 15 were occupied and 21 were available.

On the private network, until 11:55 am, 53.70% of the vacancies were occupied. Of the total of 136 beds, 59 were used, 51 were vacant and 26 were blocked. Rates are the same as of Monday (9).

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Wednesday, 81,499 people tested positive and 847 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 68,850 contaminations and 1,762 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Wednesday:

Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on May 11, 2022