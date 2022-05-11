Covid-19: More than 90 million Brazilians received the booster dose

This Wednesday 11, the Ministry of Health, the state health departments and the website Coronavirus Brasil updated the data on the vaccination of covid 19 in the country. In all, 164,720,761 people received the second and single dose, that is, they have the complete vaccination schedule.

So far, 434,644,746 Brazilians have been vaccinated. Of this total, 177,680,991 are immunized with the first dose, 159,488,567 with the second, 90,242,994 with the booster and 5,232,194 with the single dose of Janssen.

To serve the population of the entire national territory, the folder distributed 476 million doses to the states. Of this amount, 90% has already been applied to the inhabitants.

To elucidate the status of vaccination in each of the 26 states and the Federal District, VEJA produced a survey that demonstrates the number of doses available for each location according to the National Immunization Plan, the number of vaccinated and the percentage of immunized in relation to the population of each state. Table data is updated daily. The percentage of vaccinated refers to the total population.

Continues after advertising





