Covid-19 transmission rate grows and reaches 1.22 this Wednesday

posted on 05/11/2022 19:23



(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

The transmission rate of covid-19 rose again in the Federal District and reached the index of 1.22 this Wednesday (11/5). According to information from the Epidemiological Bulletin, released by the Health Department (SES-DF), the number was 1.16 on Tuesday (5/10).

The number is worrying according to the World Health Organization (WHO), because when the rate is above 1 it confirms that the pandemic is out of control. At this time, a group of 100 people can infect another group of 122.

In the most recent bulletin, the folder also reported 2 deaths of male victims. The two citizens were 50 years old or older, had comorbidities and were hospitalized in DF hospitals. One death occurred on January 20th and the other on March 24th. So far, 11,666 people have lost the battle against the virus in the nation’s capital.

Contagion



Regarding the infected, 235 positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. In this way, the total number of people infected reached 698,244. In addition, the secretariat reports that more than 622,000 are residents of the Federal District, 36,000 from Goiás, 9,000 from other states and 30,000 are under investigation.

Regarding the moving averages, infections are at 212, which represents an increase of 14% compared to 14 days ago, indicating stability. The moving average of deaths is at 2.2 – this represents a drop of 40%, compared to the calculation of 14 days ago.