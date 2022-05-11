Covid: Brazil has a 29% growth in the average of cases – 05/10/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil recorded 195 deaths from Covid and 20,589 cases of the disease, this Tuesday (10). As a result, the country has lost 664,443 lives and 30,590,994 people infected with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of cases shows an increase for the third consecutive day. In relation to the data of two weeks ago, the growth is of 29%. The average is now 16,053 infections a day.

The moving average of deaths, despite an upward oscillation in relation to the last few days, remains stable (no variations greater than 15% in relation to the data of two weeks ago). It is now 97 deaths per day.

The country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between Sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and publish the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the State Health Departments.

Regarding vaccination, Brazil recorded 264,561 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 this Tuesday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 2,747 first doses and 68,578 second doses. 209,191 booster shots were also recorded.

There was a negative record of single doses (-15,955) due to -16,965 applications in Rio Grande do Sul.

Amazonas recorded -5,640 booster doses. There were also records of negative doses in Amapá: -4,619 first doses and -6,946 second doses.

Maranhã registered -15,527 first doses. Finally, Piauí also had a negative record of first doses (-992).

In all, 177,534,810 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil — 159,998,073 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizer. Added to the single doses of Janssen’s vaccine against Covid, there are already 164,787,605 people with both doses or with a dose of Janssen vaccine.

Thus, the country already has 82.64% of the population with the 1st dose and 76.71% of Brazilians with both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine.

So far, 88,553,917 people have already taken a booster dose, which represents 41.22% of the Brazilian population. Another 2,041,988 took the fourth dose of the vaccine.

The consortium also gathers the record of vaccine doses administered to children. The population aged 5 to 11 years partially immunized (with only the first dose of vaccine received) is 58.35%, totaling 11,962,577. In the same age group, 28.53% (5,847,819) received the second dose or the single dose.

Vaccination data against Covid-19 was affected by the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health system, which took place in December, which led to the lack of updates in several states for long periods of time.

The consortium of press vehicles recently updated the Brazilian population numbers used to calculate the percentage of people vaccinated in the country. Now, the data used are the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) projection for 2022. All numbers are now calculated according to these values, including last year’s. Therefore, the percentages of people vaccinated may differ from the previously published figures.

Even those who received both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine should maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, say experts.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles occurred in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, which threatened to withhold data, delayed newsletters about the disease and took information from the air, with the interruption of the disclosure of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government has released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​