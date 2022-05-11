COVID: for the 2nd time in the week, MG records more than 2 thousand cases in 24 hours
Another 2,113 cases of COVID were confirmed in the state and 11 people died from the disease between Tuesday (10/5) and today, according to information from this Wednesday’s epidemiological bulletin, released by the Secretary of State for Health.
During the month of May, there were 9,364 positive records for the disease and 106 deaths. In April, until the 11th, the numbers were higher: 18,804 cases and 196 deaths.
According to data from the vaccinometer, so far vaccination coverage is in 83% of the population over 5 years of age with the second dose of vaccine and 58% of those over 18 years of age with the booster. Regarding the 4th dose, which is available for people over 60 years of age, 15.7% of the target audience has already received the application.
Read more about COVID-19
*Intern under the supervision of the sub-editor Jociane Morais