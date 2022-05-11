COVID: for the 2nd time in the week, MG records more than 2 thousand cases in 24 hours

BH already lives two weeks from the release of masks indoors (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press) Another 2,113 cases of COVID were confirmed in the state and 11 people died from the disease between Tuesday (10/5) and today, according to information from this Wednesday’s epidemiological bulletin, released by the Secretary of State for Health.

It is the second time this week that Minas has registered more than two thousand positive confirmations for the coronavirus. On Monday (09/5), there were 2,217. From the beginning of the pandemic to date, there have been 61,402 deaths and 3,366,689 confirmed cases in the state.

During the month of May, there were 9,364 positive records for the disease and 106 deaths. In April, until the 11th, the numbers were higher: 18,804 cases and 196 deaths.

According to data from the vaccinometer, so far vaccination coverage is in 83% of the population over 5 years of age with the second dose of vaccine and 58% of those over 18 years of age with the booster. Regarding the 4th dose, which is available for people over 60 years of age, 15.7% of the target audience has already received the application.