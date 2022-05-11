Danilo, from Palmeiras, thought the call-up was a joke | palm trees

The Palmeiras midfielder said he was sleeping at the time of the announcement of the names and did not believe it when he was informed by phone by Gabriel Menino, his teammate in Verdão.

– I was sleeping when I got the news and so far it hasn’t sunk in. Gabriel Menino called me with the news and I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was a joke, but I just have to thank God for this moment I’ve been living. Thank my family, all those who are with me on this journey – said Danilo, via the press office.

The 21-year-old remembered the trajectory until he received the opportunity in the Selection and shared the moment with everyone at Palmeiras.

– And it hasn’t been easy so far. And it won’t be easy from now on, since the charge will be even higher. Few know the difficulties I had at the base, the long way I had to go to get here, but I managed, I managed to persevere, and today with a lot of persistence, a lot of work, the fruits are being harvested. This call is not just mine, it is for the entire technical committee of the club, for all the players, employees and all those who helped me in some way. I hope to do my best, keep the good streak and take this opportunity – he said.

Tite comments on Danilo’s arrival in the Seleção and Rodrygo’s moment

But Palmeiras will lose Danilo and Weverton, another called up, for at least three matches: the classic against Santos (on May 29, for the eighth round), Atlético-MG (on June 5, for the ninth round) and Botafogo (on the 9th). June, for the 10th round).

Brazil faces South Korea on June 2nd and Japan on June 6th. The national team is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on May 26. There was a forecast of another friendly match, on the 11th, against Argentina, but the match was cancelled, and the CBF is now looking for a new opponent for the same date.

