David Neres agrees with big European club

At 25 years old, David Neres is changing clubs. Having lived a great moment, mainly between the years 2017 and 2019, the player saw his performance drop and even ended up losing his place in the Brazilian national team and in the Dutch club, having been traded with Shakhtar.

David Neres arrived at the Ukrainian club in the last transfer window, but will leave the club without even debuting. This is because, since the country began to be attacked by Russia, the tendency is for all players, mainly foreigners, to leave the country’s teams, as has happened with most of them.

And the striker even interested several clubs. In Brazil, Corinthians and São Paulo were the most talked about. However, the certainty is that the future of David Neres will be in Europe, and more precisely in Portugal.

David Neres agrees with Benfica

This is because, according to the newspaper The game, David Neres reached an agreement with Benfica who had been negotiating his contract for a few months, and now, will finally be able to count on the Brazilian.