De Bruyne gives show, City thrash Wolverhampton and push Liverpool away

Manchester City beat Wolverhampton 5-1 today at Molineux Stadium, in a delayed game for the 33rd round of the Premier League, with an excellent performance by midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The victory away from home puts City ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League.

De Bruyne scored his three goals in the first half of the game, in the 6th, 15th and 23rd minutes. Wolves already discounted with Dendoncker at 10 of the initial stage. Two minutes into the second half, the Belgian scored City’s fourth. Sterling closed the account at 38.

With the result, City reach 89 points and open three points ahead of the vice-leader Liverpool, who yesterday beat Aston Villa. Wolves, on the other hand, have 50 points and are in eighth place.

Manchester City returns to the field on Sunday, at 10 am (GMT), to face West Ham away from home, for the 37th round. Wolverhampton faces Norwich, at home, on the same day and time.

De Bruyne puts on a show

Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Belgian Kevin de Bruyne was the highlight of Manchester City in the first half and went to the locker room with a hat-trick on his account. The number 17 opened the scoring after just six minutes, with a cross kick with his left leg, after an assist from Bernardo Silva.

The midfielder’s second came out at 15 of the first half. Zinchenko activated De Bruyne, who played for elevation to Stering in the penalty area. José Sá hits and the Belgian doesn’t waste.

At 23, De Bruyne charged from the right to midfield, left two markers behind and dropped a bomb to score his third goal of the game.

Wolves discounts

Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Playing at home, Wolverhampton scored in the 10th minute of the first half – provisionally drawing the game at 1-1 – with Dendoncker. On the counterattack, Raúl Jiménez started from the defensive field and launched Pedro Neto down the left. Shirt 7 invaded the area and played low for Dendoncker to send under Ederson.

Controversy

In addition to the rain of goals, the first half was marked by two penalty kicks, both not marked by the referee. In the 33rd minute, Chiquinho invaded the area from the right, got in trouble with Zinchenko and Wolves asked for the maximum penalty. At 46, it was City’s turn to complain about Al-Nouri’s penalty on Sterling. The referee, however, ordered the game to continue.

Not worth

City almost reached the fourth goal two minutes into the first half. João Cancelo received on the right and released Sterling, who came face to face with goalkeeper José Sá and scored. The attacker, however, was offside.

Just give him!

Kevin de Bruyne also hit the net in the second half and sealed City’s rout. The Belgian started the play, played for Foden on the left, who crossed low. Ait-Nouri cut with a cart and De Bruyne took advantage of the rebound to make the fourth.

became a ride

After puncturing in the 30th minute of the second half, Sterling didn’t waste eight minutes later. In a collective play initiated with the goalkeeper Ederson, Grealish activated João Cancelo, who hit a cross. Goalkeeper José Sá deflects, but the ball is left for the attacker to score his.