despite greater contagion, vaccination secures advance of deaths

Since it returned to above 1 on Friday (5/6), the transmission rate of covid-19 in the Federal District continues to rise. The increases became consecutive from April 29. This Tuesday (10/5), it reached 1.16 – every 100 infected transmit the virus to, on average, another 116 people. For health authorities, the indicator below 1 means that the pandemic is under control. Prior to last month, the result had last passed 1 on Feb 17 (read Indexes).

Due to the accelerated pace of infections from the end of December until that date, the DF registered an occupation of up to 97% of beds in intensive care units (ICUs) of the public network for patients with covid-19. However, the vaccine against the disease contributed to the number of deaths from the new coronavirus not keeping pace with the explosion of cases. A survey released by the Department of Health (SES-DF) in February showed that, among those hospitalized in the Unified Health System of the federal capital, about 90% had not been immunized or received any of the doses.









With 83.8% of brasilienses over 5 years old — a public able to be immunized — vaccinated with two applications or a single dose, the increase in the transmission rate did not require the adoption of stricter sanitary measures by the authorities. This Tuesday (10/5), Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) revoked another decree that established a state of public calamity in the DF, because of the covid-19 pandemic. The new text suspends a rule published in June 2020. On April 18, the head of Buriti took similar action to overturn a March 2021 determination.

Undersecretary of Health Surveillance of the DF, Divino Valero evaluates the vaccination coverage scenario as an asset at this moment, in relation to what was observed in the most critical period of the pandemic. “The numbers of rates had greater parity with hospitalizations and deaths, which does not exist today. In addition, vaccination coverage at 90% contributes to these numbers not being alarming”, he says.

At SES-DF, the strategy tends to vary according to the progress of immunization. Regarding the application of the fourth dose in people of other age groups, the folder awaits the sending of immunizations by the Ministry of Health, according to the undersecretary. Despite this, Divino Valero adds that there are enough units to supply the second reinforcement of the currently contemplated group. “We have to be aware if there is variation in the sequence of calls. There are people who think the pandemic is over and do not take the (complementary) vaccines”, he highlights.





care

The effectiveness of vaccines against the disease has prevented serious frames and deaths caused by covid-19. Intensivist at Hospital Brasília, doctor Rodrigo Biondi evaluates this relationship: “The main factor of the immunizing agent is to prevent the development of serious forms of the disease. elevated”.

The doctor reinforces that this protection is essential, even if it does not prevent contamination. “Even with vaccination, cases exist for two reasons: the immunizing agent does not prevent infection and sanitary measures are no longer complied with. But we continue to recommend that people at risk keep wearing masks indoors and avoid unnecessary agglomerations”, guides Rodrigo.

Among those from Brasilia able to take the second dose, around 120,000 did not return to the posts to receive it, and approximately 900,000 did not receive the third. Unfortunately, neglect turned into homesickness for retired Lúcia Helena Ferraresi, 70, who lost a friend of the same age. The elderly had decided not to be vaccinated against the disease. “He died recently. And I lost other friends outside this age group, for the same reason. The fourth dose is essential. If there are more, I’ll be here (at the health center)”, says the resident of Asa Norte, who spoke report while receiving the second booster in immunization — available in the DF since Friday (5/6) for people over 60 years old.

Retired couple Eleonora Antuoga and Felipe Antuoga, both 69, faithfully followed the protection routine. “The whole family was vaccinated and followed the protocols (of care). Nobody close to us died. There were only suspicious and mild cases”, says Eleonora. Only the eldest son, who lives in Santa Catarina, and one of the couple’s grandchildren contracted covid-19. For Felipe, taking the fourth dose represents basic prevention at this time of rising transmission rate in the DF. “It is interesting to immunize yourself properly. And, if a fifth, sixth application comes, we will receive it too. If we have the resource, we have to use it”, he adds.

