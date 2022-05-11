Diabetes nearly doubles the chances of dying from Covid-19

Research from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland found that people with diabetes are almost twice as likely to die if they are infected with Covid-19. In addition, diabetics are nearly three times more likely to become seriously ill compared to those without the disease.

Data from thousands of people from different parts of the world were analyzed, in which it was discovered that good management of diabetes can reduce the risks of death from Covid-19. This good management means good blood sugar control for patients.

Good glycemic control may be the key to reducing the risk of death from Covid-19 for diabetics.

In all, we reviewed the results of 158 studies, which together included more than 270,000 participants, to determine how Covid-19 affects people living with diabetes. The results revealed that those who had the disease saw the chances of death from Covid-19 increase by 1.87 times.

At the same time, the odds of being admitted to an ICU went up 1.59-fold, the odds of needing mechanical ventilation went up by 1.44-fold, and the odds of Covid-19 cases being classified as severe or critical increased by 2.88. times compared to non-diabetic patients.

Forecasting the severity of Covid-19 is important to help prioritize vaccination campaigns, for example. As much as this no longer seems so important in Brazil, which already has good vaccine coverage, it could change the scenario of the pandemic in poor countries, which still have low vaccination rates against Covid-19.

These data are also important for effective planning of economic and health policies that are best suited for countries that have limited resources.

Via: Pharma Times

