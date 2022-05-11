Discover the plants in the bedroom that improve sleep and give quality to health

Ponta Grossa, PR, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, by Michele Azevedo ─ Do you want to know what the bedroom plants that improve sleep? If you have insomnia, Horta Jardim & Cia has separated some plants that can help you sleep better, as there are some that have this property of calming our body and thus having a better night’s sleep.

Discover the plants in the bedroom that improve sleep

The plants that we will indicate below can be grown indoors, or if you live in a small place, you can also grow them in pots.

They will help you sleep better, as they have the ability to bring good energies and purify the air, in addition to decorating your room.

palm bamboo

This is one of the first sleep-enhancing bedroom plants, which originates from the island of Madagascar. It can be planted in a large pot.

In addition, it needs simple care and grows easily. The only thing you need to consider is where you will install it, as it needs to be in a very sunny environment.

However, if the leaves start to turn yellow, place them in the shade a little and don’t forget to water it often.

Saint George’s Sword

A second option of plants in the bedroom that improve sleep is the sword of Saint George, which is also a plant of African origin.

It is believed that it can offer prosperity and protection to the environment it is in, as well as being a great decoration element.

People often use it as a kind of shield, as it manages to fight off bad energies, as it wards off bad vibes.

However, despite the mysticism, some biologists report that it has high oxygen production at night. In addition, it absorbs dust from the air and this makes breathing less polluted.

gerbera

Many people know this flower either for its peculiarities or for its beauty. Lately, many people have been cultivating this flower, mainly to decorate weddings, parties and homes.

But these days it is also on the list of plants in the bedroom that improve sleep, as they filter out elements like trichlorethylene, benzene, xylene and formaldehyde, which can be harmful to our health.

Lavender

This plant not only has a pleasant odor, but can also help reduce heart rate, stress and anxiety.

For this reason, it is one of the plants in the bedroom that improve sleep, not only for adults, but also for babies, reducing the crying of these little people, as they will calm them down.

The oil of this plant, as well as other products made from it, are very suitable, but nothing better than having the real plant at home, right? Since, in addition to all these benefits, it will make your home even more fragrant.

