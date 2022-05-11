Discover the secrets of the airfryer that no one told you

Electric air fryers (airfryers) really are kitchen items that have revolutionized the way of preparing food. However, there are some airfryer secrets that no one has told you, but you need to know.

– Airfryer secrets: use frozen

You may not know this, but frozen foods tend to be even better if made in an airfryer. Foods like this get crunchier and can be finished even faster. Try preparing frozen foods in your airfryer from now on.

– Electricity bill is cheaper

Although some people believe that airfryer uses a lot of energy, the truth is that the opposite is exactly what happens. One of the airfryer’s secrets lies in saving electricity. It is usually less expensive than most electrical appliances used in the kitchen for the same purpose, such as ovens, for example.

– Airfryer can work as a small oven

You can even bake cake in it and this is one of the airfryer secrets you needed to know. Well, if the preparation is not too big, it can be done roasted inside your electric fryer without any problem.

– Airfryer secrets: turn food

The practicality that the airfryer offers is really incredible, but it is not absolute. You need to stir, unglue and turn the food during preparation. This will ensure it cooks evenly on both sides and in all directions. Always follow the instructions for use on the package or in the recipe you are following.

– Do not use aluminum foil in the airfryer

Do not use aluminum foil inside the airfryer, this applies both to food and to the appliance’s basket. Using aluminum foil can block the passage of hot air and compromise food preparation.

– Airfryer Secrets: Not Everything Gets Better

Some foods, unfortunately, need oil to fry properly. That is, it is not always that airfryer is able to replace traditional fat. Pastel, for example, is much better if it is fried in oil.