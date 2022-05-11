Dollar closes lower ahead of US inflation | Economy

The dollar closed lower on Tuesday (10), after reaching R$ 5.16, with investors waiting for inflation data in the United States on Wednesday that may offer clues about the short-term direction of the North currency. -American.

The US currency closed the day short at R$5.1340, down 0.40%. At the maximum of the session, it reached R$ 5.1659. See more quotes.

Understand what makes the dollar go up or down

On Monday, the dollar closed up 1.56%, at R$5.1544. With the result of this Tuesday, it started to accumulate advance of 3.87% in the month. In the year, however, it still has a fall of 7.91% against the real.

According to Reuters, the dollar’s fall was consolidated on Tuesday as US stock markets began to rise after firm declines in early business.

The exchange rate, by the way, for another day operated in a very adherent way to the stock exchanges in New York – generally seen as a greater showcase of the sentiment of global investors.

There, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices closed higher, with the latter advancing almost 1%. The Nasdaq, with a strong weight of technology stocks, has shown the most violent swings in US stock markets, as the prospect of faster rate hikes by the US central bank affects mainly companies with intense leverage, such as the giants technology, with great relevance in stock indices.

On the local agenda, the Central Bank earlier released the minutes of the last meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which raised the basic interest rate to 12.75% last week.

In the document, the BC points out that this increase, with an impact on bank rates, “creates a risk of a stronger deceleration [da economia] than anticipated in the quarters ahead, when its impacts tend to become more evident”.