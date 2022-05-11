Dollar is low and closes at R$ 5.134; 4th fall amendment bag

The dollar dropped 0.44% and was quoted at R$ 5,134 on sale this Tuesday (10), after amending three sessions in appreciation. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), had a slight loss of 0.14% and closed at 103,109.94 points – this is the fourth reduction in a row.

Today, investors continued to monitor a possible intensification of the monetary tightening in the United States and a global economic slowdown, resulting in the variation of the indices.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Challenging scenario

Despite the milder weather on Monday, which market participants attributed to adjustments as traders took profits on recent moves, the “international scenario is likely to remain challenging”, analysts at Genial Investimentos said in a report.

“Chinese exports show a slowdown, the war in Eastern Europe shows signs of stagnation and doubts about monetary policy in the United States continue, which indicates that volatility and bad mood should continue to dominate the scenario in the short term.”

Amid expectations that the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank) will adopt a 0.75 percentage point adjustment in interest rates at its next meeting, in June, many investors called attention to speeches by Central Bank officials throughout this Tuesday. More hawkish, or tough on inflation, signals from the authorities tend to benefit the dollar.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, investors digested the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Central Bank, in which the autarchy repeated a previous signal that it will promote a hike of less than 1 percentage point in interest rates at its next meeting and warned of economic risks and a inflationary deterioration.

Overall, the investors’ assessment was that the document – referring to last week’s meeting, in which the Selic reached 12.75% – did not bring any major surprises or details about the municipality’s next monetary policy steps.

“The feeling that the market will have is that the Copom remains behind the curve in terms of inflation,” said Thomas Giuberti, economist and partner at Golden Investimentos, adding that traders may begin to question the BC’s perspective that the Selic will reach single digit by the end of 2023.

*With Reuters