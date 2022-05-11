Dortmund profit again, but Haaland is the club’s fifth biggest seller | german football

Buy low and sell high. It sounds simple, but this is an equation that few clubs in the world of football can fulfill. And Borussia Dortmund is one of them. With the transfer of Haaland to Manchester City, the German team increased its profit margin and reached almost 450 million euros in earnings on its top 10 sales.

The amount is the difference between the total obtained by Dortmund with the departure of these players and the amount spent by the club to sign them. On the list are names like Dembélé, Sancho, Aubameyang and Pulisic. Those four are all ahead of Haaland, who has been sold to City for a contract release fee of 60 million euros.

Constantly rated as one of the most expensive players today, Haaland had a release clause considered low at Borussia Dortmund. The value was part of deal that took the striker to the German team in January 2020when the Norwegian was coveted by several big clubs in Europe.

Even so, the sale of the attacker represented a profit of 200% for the Borussia Dortmundwho acquired him for 20 million euros from RB Salzburg in early 2020. But it is still far from the gains made with Dembélé, sold for four times what he paid, and Sancho, passed on to United for 10 times what it cost .

Borussia Dortmund’s big profits, however, do not indicate that the club’s trade balance in transfers is broadly favourable. The yellow team also spent on players who did not return.

Immobile joined the team in 2014 for 18.5 million euros, signed from Torino. The following season, he was sold to Sevilla for €11 million. Yarmolenko was acquired for 25 million in 2017/18 and left the team for 20 million in 2018/19.

If considered the right moves for the next season, like the sale of Haaland and the arrival of Adeyemi and Schlotterbeck, The Borussia Dortmund recorded a surplus of 129.14 million euros in the last 10 years. The club spent 772.74 million in the period, but earned 901.88 in sales.

Haaland has yet to comment following the announcement of the Manchester City deal starting next season. He should take the field this Saturday, against Hertha Berlin, in his last match for Borussia Dortmund. In the German team, he has scored 85 goals in 88 games so far. The Norwegian has signed until 2027 with Pep Guardiola’s team.

