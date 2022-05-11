Elizabeth Olsen, the Scarlet Witch, admits she was frustrated with Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already in theaters and, even with just a few days since its debut, it is already a huge success at the box office. The film is also doing very well on sites like Rotten Tomatoes, where it has a 75% approval rating from critics and 87% from viewers.

Still, it’s not always easy working for a big company like Marvel, and actress Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the franchise, spoke about it in a recent interview with The New York Times.

In the interview, she says that she almost got a role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster in 2015, and that losing the role was a “heartbreak”, but there wasn’t much to do since she was in the middle of a contract with the company. Marvel.

Olsen explains: “I was on a contract [com a Marvel] from which he could not leave. So it didn’t work out. I started to feel frustrated. I had this job security, but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more a part of my being. And the further I got away from it, the less they considered me for it,” about getting fewer proposals for projects outside the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

