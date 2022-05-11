Ellen DeGeneres Show Will End As It Started: With Jennifer Aniston





































It was almost 20 years of program. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, by Ellen DeGeneres, will end as it began: Jennifer Aniston, one of the great stars of the series “Friends”, was the presenter’s first interview in the format and, according to People, will also be the last. The final episode will premiere on May 26, and Jannifer Aniston will be joined by singers Pink and Billie Eilish.

The presenter of the program, and one of the most famous faces worldwide, announced the end of the format last month, on April 28, and that it is already recorded.

“When we started the show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t cool. We’ve seen the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not,” Ellen wrote on Twitter. “But no matter what was happening, my goal was always to show that the show was a place where we could all be together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives was the greatest privilege of my life and it brought me an incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you”, he continued.

The presenter and comedian revealed that the program would come to an end, after the great controversy that arose in the international press and also on social networks due to complaints from the program’s employees, who allegedly suffered due to the toxic work environment. A former employee of Ellen Degeneres’ mansion told the ‘nightmare’ he lived while working there.

“He treated you like you were nothing. I tortured you and you still had to sit and listen because you were getting paid,” said a former worker who worked at Ellen and her wife, Portia’s mansion. And he said, “Ellen was the worst person I ever met.”

