Elon Musk may be the secret father of Amber Heard’s daughter

Billionaire and Heard had a relationship in 2016 after separating from the actress and got to be in a relationship briefly in 2018.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Among several dark details exposed in court about Amber Heard’s relationship with Johnny Depp, even the paternity of the actress’s daughter was put at stake by the Hollywood star. The report is from the Yahoo portal.

Depp seems to want to take advantage of the legal dispute to find out if Oonagh Paige Heard, born in April 2021, is heir to Elon Musk, the famous CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. He and Heard had a relationship in 2016 after splitting from the actress, and they briefly dated in 2018.

In court, Johnny Depp’s former agent was called to view emails in which Amber Heard vents about her relationship with the billionaire by saying she didn’t love him. Furthermore, the actor showed evidence that his ex-wife cheated on him with Musk, but she always denied the accusation.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to Page Six, speculation points out that Elon Musk could secretly be the child’s father after acting as a sperm donor. With this, the defense of Depp tries to insinuate that Oonagh may be the daughter of the richest man in the world and take away the credibility of the actress.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING