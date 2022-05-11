Elon Musk says he will lift Trump’s Twitter ban

Billionaire does not agree with the banishment of the former president of the United States and considers it ‘an immoral decision’

REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is the richest person in the world



Elon Musk said on Tuesday, 10, that it will lift the ban applied by Twitter to the former American president, Donald Trump, if the deal to buy the social network goes ahead. “I would reverse the ban,” the billionaire told a Financial Times conference, although he clarified that as he does not yet own the twitter, “it is not certain that this will happen”. The billionaire who bought the platform at the end of April for US$ 44 billion, does not agree with the decision taken to ban the politician from the network. “It was a morally bad and foolish decision in the extreme,” he said. “It was not right to ban Trump, it was a mistake. This alienated a large part of the country and ultimately did not result in Donald Trump having no voice,” he added.

Musk said his stance echoed that of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey that permanent bans should be rare, reserved for accounts that are spam, scams or run by software “bots.” Neither Twitter nor Trump’s communications team has commented on the statement. The former president of U.S was banned from the platform and other social networks after his supporters, spurred on by his tweets alleging election fraud, attacked the US Congress on January 6, 2021, in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Joe Biden was certified as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. On the day that the announcement of the purchase of Twitter by Musk was made public, Trump ruled out going back to the social network. “I’m not going to Twitter,” he told Fox News. “I hope Elon buys Twitter, because he’ll improve it and he’s a good man, but I stay with Truth.”