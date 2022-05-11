NewsWorld

End of the world? Sky turns ‘red’ in China and scares residents

It’s a little scary, isn’t it? – (credit: Reproduction)

A rare “red sky” phenomenon that appeared in Zhoushan, a port city near Shanghai, China, on Saturday (7/5), and shared by locals, has become a top topic on Sina Weibo, a popular social network. from China — already totaling more than 150 million views.

The videos show the sky red under thick layers of fog. The reddish sky was strongest near the harbor, which raised concerns that a fire had gotten out of control.

On Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, users called the red sky a bad omen about China’s handling of the covid-19 pandemic, resurfacing in neighboring Shanghai. One user said this means “Accidents are going to happen”, with another adding “I’ve started stocking up on supplies”.


Possible explanation for the phenomenon

“When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols that refract and scatter light from fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public,” said the Zhoushan Meteorological Department, according to the Global Times.



