Expecting a full house, Vasco opens ticket sales for the game against Bahia | vasco

Prices vary between R$ 60 and R$ 100, according to the sectors of the stadium. For now, sales are only available online. Members will have their tickets automatically loaded onto their card. General public and members without cards will have to exchange the voucher for tickets at the pick-up points.

Vasco imagines having a full house on Sunday, against Bahia — Photo: André Durão

The total load is 21 thousand tickets, of which 1,800 are destined for the Vip Sector.

Social – BRL 100.00

VIP – BRL 80.00

Bleachers – BRL 60.00

Visitor – BRL 60.00

Of the plans and values ​​by sector:

Dynamite Statutory – Check in

Colina Mais bylaws – Check in

Colina Statutory – R$30.00

Statutory Caldeirão Mais – BRL 50.00

Statutory Cauldron – BRL 50.00

Statutory North to South – BRL 50.00

Statutory Black Shirts – R$50.00

Statutory – BRL 50.00

Dynamite Member – Check in

Colina Mais – Check in

Colina – BRL 30.00

Dynamite Statutory – Check in

Colina Mais bylaws – Check in

Colina Statutory – R$24.00

Bylaws Caldeirão Mais – Check in

Statutory Cauldron – BRL 24.00

Statutory North to South – BRL 40.00

Statutory Black Shirts – R$40.00

Statutory – BRL 40.00

Dynamite Member – Check in

Colina Mais – Check in

Colina – BRL 24.00

Caldeirão Mais – Check in

Cauldron – BRL 24.00

North to South – R$40.00

Black Shirts – R$72.00