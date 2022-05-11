Expecting a full house, Vasco opens ticket sales for the game against Bahia | vasco
Prices vary between R$ 60 and R$ 100, according to the sectors of the stadium. For now, sales are only available online. Members will have their tickets automatically loaded onto their card. General public and members without cards will have to exchange the voucher for tickets at the pick-up points.
Vasco imagines having a full house on Sunday, against Bahia — Photo: André Durão
The total load is 21 thousand tickets, of which 1,800 are destined for the Vip Sector.
Social – BRL 100.00
VIP – BRL 80.00
Bleachers – BRL 60.00
Visitor – BRL 60.00
Of the plans and values by sector:
Dynamite Statutory – Check in
Colina Mais bylaws – Check in
Colina Statutory – R$30.00
Statutory Caldeirão Mais – BRL 50.00
Statutory Cauldron – BRL 50.00
Statutory North to South – BRL 50.00
Statutory Black Shirts – R$50.00
Statutory – BRL 50.00
Dynamite Member – Check in
Colina Mais – Check in
Colina – BRL 30.00
Caldeirão Mais – Check in
Cauldron – BRL 24.00
North to South – R$40.00
Black Shirts – R$72.00
