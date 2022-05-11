Fernández bets on Vila for Santos to eliminate Coritiba: “Rival feels the pressure” | saints

Vila Belmiro has been an asset for Santos’ good season this season. There are five consecutive victories playing at home. Peixe tries to score the sixth consecutive triumph this Thursday, against Coritiba, at 21:30, in a match valid for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

After losing the first duel by 1-0, Santos needs to beat Paraná by at least two goals to advance. A simple win sends the game to penalties.

The steering wheel Rodrigo Fernández bets on the home factor and on the pressure of the crowd so that Peixe can advance in the Copa do Brasil.

– Obviously the support of the fans is important. The bars are close and the rival team feels the pressure of the crowd. This support is very good and for rivals it is bad when the crowd screams so close to the field. Vila is our home, since the championship began, we have set ourselves the objective of being strong at home, without anyone taking points. It was our purpose, we have achieved it and we need to continue this Thursday – said the 26-year-old, in an interview with the club’s official website.

1 of 2 Rodrigo Fernández during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Rodrigo Fernández during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

One of the holders under the command of Fabián Bustos, the Uruguayan expects a complicated confrontation against Coritiba. He highlighted the rival’s intensity, but also guaranteed that Santos has ways to achieve victory

– I am very happy to gain confidence from the coach and have opportunities. I came prepared to help and find my place. This Thursday’s match will be very difficult. We have to look for the result, we’re 1-0 behind, and we’ve played them twice recently. We know and we know that they are good, with great intensity. We have our weapons to hurt them and hopefully we can turn the series around and advance in the cup.

