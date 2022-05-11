Ferrari’s technical change that benefited Red Bull in Miami

Load audio player

The Dutchman Max Verstappen, of Red Bull, once again surpassed the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, of the Ferrariat the Miami GP in formula 1but what few know is that a technical change by the Maranello team in the middle of the weekend in the United States benefited the energy drinks team.

In any case, based on what was seen in the first GPs of the 2022 F1 season, everything seemed to indicate that the fight for victory in Florida would again be very balanced between the two drivers, which in fact has been seen since qualifying.

Due to the characteristics of the North American layout, the most suitable configuration would have a low downforce load and, in fact, the Italian team prepared a new aerodynamic package based on a lower-drag rear wing specific to Miami.

However, midway through the event’s weekend, Ferrari’s engineers made the decision to change course, betting again on the higher-drag rear wing, with the same specification used at Imola, where the Maranello team could not match the pace. from Red Bull.

On the other hand, the Austrian team was true to its philosophy of lower downforce and kept that idea throughout the North American weekend, focusing on a lower-drag aero package.

In the case of Ferrari, the change was due to one of the facts that occurred in Imola: in Italy, Red Bull had a lower tire wear than its rival. To avoid such a disadvantage, the Reds once again opted for downforce, believing that, despite the lower speed, the tires would be more ‘whole’.

In qualifying, by the way, the bet even paid off, as Leclerc and his Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz secured the front row. But in the GP everything changed. In the ‘H hour’, Ferrari again suffered with the tires – since Imola, the RBR is lighter, taking advantage hitherto unheard of in the gums.

In addition, as expected, Ferrari lost straight line speed, which is precisely Red Bull’s strong point since the beginning of the season, when the RB18 was still ‘fat’. With that, Verstappen was able to attack Sainz and Leclerc with relative ease, in addition to defending with ease at the end.

Both in the attack against Charles and in the defense against the Monegasque, the Dutchman emerged victorious. In fact, not even with the opening of the mobile wing, Leclerc could attack in fact at the end of the GP. This was due not only to the Austrian advantage on the straights, but also to the greater conservation of tires of the energy drinks team.

